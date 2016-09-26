The Three Musketeers – Theatre Review

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

“The Three Musketeers” has the benefit of being widely recognized just by its name alone. The story found in Alexandre Dumas’ novel has graced television, the cinema and of course the theatre courtesy of Ken Ludwig. Its adventure, romance, action and comedy have helped culminate the story as being near-pristine escapism, and it’s nothing short of an ideal way for University Players to kick off their 58th season.

The heart of the story lies in the character D’artagnan as he pursues his dream of becoming a famed musketeer, like his father before him. It’s not long after when he becomes tangled in a conspiracy plot where the chess pieces are moved between the French state and the opposing Cardinals. With such a diverse array of characters from both sides, there’s never a scene in the production where the momentum is at risk. The tongue-in-cheek nature of the script is put through its paces as the ensemble cast delivers the comedic timing almost impeccably, breathing hilarity into any scene that calls for it.

However, where this production truly goes the extra mile is in its crisp fight direction and the beautifully constructed set which allows for a more dynamic narrative. Prior to the show’s opening nights, one of the biggest potential draws to this production was in the fight choreography since action scenes aren’t normally employed in other University Players productions. From the moment the opening scene shows D’artagnan sparring with his father, it’s clear the fight scenes were something to be flaunted, and justifiably so.

While there’s always the issue of trying to make them wholly authentic, there’s enough technique displayed by the actors that make the scenes highly entertaining. Consideration of stage props and movement space add fuel to the fire and contribute greatly to making these scenes exciting, and in tandem the scenes highlight the effectiveness of the stage itself

A prime example in this case is a scene where our heroes fight roughly a dozen Cardinal soldiers. The set, obviously influenced by church and castle architecture, carry several doors that allow for characters to enter and exit the stage from multiple sides. The ambush is broken down to several separate fight scenes where the actors take up the entire space, but not without any interruption as a result of any false movements. It serves as a testament to the careful planning and creative consideration put towards this production. These aspects aren’t just means to be flashy, but instead serve as genuine components to the narrative.

Yet even with these interesting features constantly in play, none of it detracts from the performances of the cast members who put forth a tremendous effort for the dramatic and comedic nuances alike. It’s a constant joy seeing the musketeers together due to their bolstering chemistry. Cole Reid’s performance as Cardinal Richelieu is dastardly enough to ensure he’s a character you love to hate, whereas Keaton Kwok playing the flamboyant King Louis XIII is ripe with laughter, as is Abby Weisbrot’s turn as D’artagnan’s sister Sabine. Then there’s Eden Broda’s performance as the conniving Milady de Winter, whose mere presence can make the viewer uneasy as she deceptively plays many sides of the field.

It’s hard to view this production and see it as anything other than a full package. It juggles many different genres at a rate so seamless that it wouldn’t be a stretch to call it escapism at some of its finest. With this being the first of the six productions slated for the year, University Players’ 58th season has managed to start off with air-tight footing, paving the path for plenty of promise.

“The Three Musketeers” runs at Essex Hall Theatre until Oct. 2.

4.5/5