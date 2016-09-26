Social Work Presentation Illuminates Creating Change Through Passion

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

It was the first major presentation since the School of Social Work opened its downtown campus, making for an ideal place to receive distinguished lessons on the profession itself.

An invested audience of students and staff had attended Leading Change from Passion Sept. 23, in where numerous lessons were learned on the courtesy of NDP senator Frances Lankin, the featured speaker of the event. With an illustrious career spanning decades and counting, Lankin had shared her knowledge and experiences which aimed to highlight how the next generation of social workers should use their heart as much as their head, and how passion in the work is a key component in making truly significant societal changes.

“Frances’ whole life has been as an activist fighting for a better province and a better country,” said Dave Cooke upon introducing Lankin, former Ontario MPP who carried a Windsor-Riverside constituency as an NDP member from 1977-1997.

“Before politics she was a founding member of the Ontario coalition for better child care, equal opportunities coordinator for OPSEU (Ontario Public Service Employees Union), researcher and negotiator for OPSEU, a probation officer, an executive director for a child care centre, and one of Ontario’s first female jail bearers in a male institution,” Cooke added.

Through many number of anecdotes, Lankin spoke to the audience about the challenges she had faced throughout her careers, but also how persevering through them made all the difference when it came to hitting strides within the social work system.

What may have been the single most valuable lesson in her career comes from having lived experience. Having not finished her post-secondary studies for social work, the time she spent formally in the job had already outweighed the academic value, and eventually found a proper sense of perspective to be a pivotal aspect in being effective in the work.

“It is very easy in a professional capacity to believe that the answers are within you and your knowledge and your education, and you certainly have a lot to offer,” Lankin said. “But if you haven’t walked in the shoes of people, you can appear to be preaching, provide solutions that don’t meet their exact circumstances, and you are in a way perpetuating a system where they’re marginalized.

Lankin does however feel the educational model has improved as there’s a stronger emphasis on personal contact. But while the social work department has more active career opportunities compared to other university programs, Lankin finds they’re still lacking compared to previous generations, essentially underlining the grand challenges at bay unique to current students.

Yet on the flipside, Lankin also finds today’s students have an invaluable technological toolset at their disposal, which could go as far as to reshape the work model. She ultimately wants students leaving the presentation knowing the current career path they’re on can make all the difference in the world to others in the future.

“We need you. We need you to make change. Your calling is social justice, your mechanisms for doing that is social work,” Lankin said. “The impact you can have is great if you work outside of just your job and if you see other touch points.”