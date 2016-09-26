Lancers Make Costly Mistakes In Loss To Ottawa

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers football team fell to 1-3 midway through the OUA regular season after a 41-18 loss to the Ottawa Gee Gees at Alumni Field this past weekend.

Lancers head coach Joe D’Amore saw his team commit 13 penalties for 105 yards and lose three separate fumbles against the sixth-ranked team in the CIS but believes the timing of those penalties and turnovers hurt Windsor the most.

“We’re not a strong enough team to make those kind of mistakes and be able to overcome them,” said D’Amore. “We have to find a way to fix that and we need to find a way to come out quicker … We gave them far too many points on mental mistakes.”

For Ottawa, Derek Wendel had a solid day going 29-42 for 402 yards with three touchdown passes and only one interception. Running back Bryce Vieira finished the game with 82 yards and one touchdown. Receiver Trevor Kennedy finished the game with 105 receiving yards on ten catches with one touchdown. Kicker Lewis Ward booted four field goals and three converts.

Rookie linebacker Daniel Metcalfe led the Lancers defense with 13 total tackles while fellow linebacker Frank Renaud was equally as impressive with 12.5 tackles.

Lancers quarterback Casey Wright came into the game in relief of Jalen Brady and finished with 204 yards, completing 17 of 30 passes with one touchdown strike to tight end Jeff Masson, which rounded out Windsor’s scoring in the fourth quarter. On the ground, senior running back Tarrence Crawford led all rushers with 102 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown while Cassell Jones had 89 yards in the air.

Crawford believes the Lancers can play with any team in this league but they just have not been able to show it in the first half of the regular season due to their high number of penalties and turnovers.

“Every team in this conference is a good team and we need to play every game at one hundred percent,” said Crawford. “We can’t make those kind of mistakes, on both sides of the ball and on special teams.”

Windsor will host the Toronto Varsity Blues for Alumni Weekend Oct. 1 at which their Alumni Sports Hall of Fame Inductees will be celebrated. Kick-off is 1 p.m.