Lancers Cross Country Impress at Western Invitational

Bellemore said he was really happy with his winning effort and to see where the Lancers are at as a team as well as their strengths and where they need to improve.

“I felt comfortable until about 5.5 kilometers and then had to really focus on staying on pace, with 600 meters to go I made a hard move into the lead and kicked it in,” said Bellemore, who finished 10th overall individually at the 2015 CIS cross country championships. “It’s going to be a fun year and I hope to lead our team to some even stronger finishes. We have good depth within the team we just need to tighten up some of the gaps between our top seven runners. It’s good we got third today as a team because it gives us a lot to work on in the coming weeks.”

The women’s team also fared well at the meet, finishing sixth overall out of 14 teams. Stef Smith finished the women’s race in fifth overall in 17:29.9. Rounding out the top five finished for the women was Charlene Read in 31st, Sydney Hawkins 32nd, Rachel Crawley 40th and Alison Robinson in 55th. Collectively the women scored 163 points and was featured in close battle between fourth and sixth.