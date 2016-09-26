Lancers Cross Country Impress at Western Invitational
by Brett Hedges
The Lance – Sports Editor
A pair of Windsor Lancers senior cross country runners led their respective teams to solid showings at the Western Invitiational meet at Thames Valley Golf Course Sept. 24.
Corey Bellemore finished first place in the men’s eight kilometer race in a time of 24:40.7 to lead the Lancer men’s team to a third place finish overall with 67 points, competing in a field of 15 other university and college teams. Rounding out the men’s top five finished were Ullman in 13th (25:26.3), Andrew Nebel 14th (25:27.2), Miles Matthews 17th (25:39.6) and Taylor McArthur in 22nd (25:45.3).
“We are thrilled with the team result,” said Smith. “So we know we have potential to improve on our placing throughout the season.”
