Lancers Cross Country Impress at Western Invitational

Posted on 2016/09/26 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Windsor Lancers senior cross country runners Stef Smith and Corey Bellemore both led the womens and mens team to impressive showings at the Western Invitational Sept. 24. Smith finished the womens race fifth while Bellemore won the mens race. [Photo via golancers.ca]

by Brett Hedges
The Lance – Sports Editor

A pair of Windsor Lancers senior cross country runners led their respective teams to solid showings at the Western Invitiational meet at Thames Valley Golf Course Sept. 24.

Corey Bellemore finished first place in the men’s eight kilometer race in a time of 24:40.7 to lead the Lancer men’s team to a third place finish overall with 67 points, competing in a field of 15 other university and college teams. Rounding out the men’s top five finished were Ullman in 13th (25:26.3), Andrew Nebel 14th (25:27.2), Miles Matthews 17th (25:39.6) and Taylor McArthur in 22nd (25:45.3).

Bellemore said he was really happy with his winning effort and to see where the Lancers are at as a team as well as their strengths and where they need to improve.
“I felt comfortable until about 5.5 kilometers and then had to really focus on staying on pace, with 600 meters to go I made a hard move into the lead and kicked it in,” said Bellemore, who finished 10th overall individually at the 2015 CIS cross country championships. “It’s going to be a fun year and I hope to lead our team to some even stronger finishes. We have good depth within the team we just need to tighten up some of the gaps between our top seven runners. It’s good we got third today as a team because it gives us a lot to work on in the coming weeks.”
The women’s team also fared well at the meet, finishing sixth overall out of 14 teams. Stef Smith finished the women’s race in fifth overall in 17:29.9. Rounding out the top five finished for the women was Charlene Read in 31st, Sydney Hawkins 32nd, Rachel Crawley 40th and Alison Robinson in 55th. Collectively the women scored 163 points and was featured in close battle between fourth and sixth.

“We are thrilled with the team result,” said Smith. “So we know we have potential to improve on our placing throughout the season.”

Smith earned a CIS individual bronze medal at the national cross country championships a season ago and was happy with her result to kick off her senior season.
“My coaches will agree when I say that I’m stubborn so any race where I say I’m happy is a good day,” Smith said. “I haven’t raced since March so just to be on a start line feeling healthy way a success no matter the result of the race. It’s a great start and I’m looking forward into putting in lots of work the next few weeks.”
The Lancers will next compete for the first time ever in the Louisville Classic meet in Louisville, KY, Oct. 1.

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | Theme by MH Themes