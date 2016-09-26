Hundreds March Downtown for Take Back the Night

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Dozens of handmade signs were on the grounds of Dieppe Park, each of them with their own unique wording. One said to “stop the violence,” another said to “stand with me.” People were allowed to take any sign which best resonated with them, and for fourth-year women’s studies student Dhouha Triki, it was “not in my house.”

“These are acts I wouldn’t condone in my own house,” Triki said. “I would raise my son to respect women and to understand what it means to be a woman.”

Attendees for Take Back the Night ensured their voices were heard loud and clear Sept. 24 as this year’s rally attracted roughly 200 people from a deep variety of backgrounds and local organizations. An event which has gained momentum with each passing year, emotions were defined as the efforts to combat violence against women remains a hard-earned fight, particularly in North America in light of recent events such as the Brock Turner trial and the national inquiry towards Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

A student and coordinator for the university’s Womyn’s Centre, Sarah Noureddine helped set up the evening, and interprets the title of Take Back the Night as a literal action which needs to be made, for while progress has been found when it comes to outreach, there’s still plenty of ground which needs to be covered.

“Women are just kind of fed up with not being able to walk the streets at night without being scared or abused,” Noureddine said. “I think we still have a long way to go for actual change, but I do think people are more aware now and people are actually speaking out about it a lot more.”

Noureddine finds the key to eliminating the likes to rape culture and victim blaming is through mass education. This is also an idea Triki relates to, who on top of her major in women’s studies is part of the Women in Leadership student group. For her this was the second time she attended the night, with the initial experience being when she was just a first year student. At first she said she didn’t fully understand it until it was all over, but after obtaining a wealth of knowledge in her field, she finds it to be a valiant effort, and one well worth fighting for.

“It just puts everything together for me in the sense that I’m learning how to be an advocate and practice my social activism, and this is one kind of way to put it to use,” Triki said.

A drum ceremony and radical cheerleader performance preceded the march, as did a number of speeches which came from community members and even survivors of sexual assault. Among those who spoke was Emily Rosser, who recently took over UWindsor’s Bystander Initiative. Echoing the thoughts of many who attended, she’s glad to see the footnotes made in this advocacy effort, but notes how 20 to 25 per cent of women end up being sexually assaulted on campus throughout the course of their studies.

“That’s high, that’s too high, but maybe any number is too high, so that’s the position we take. We’d like to lower that number to zero, but we will start where we are,” Rosser said. “There’s power in numbers, a collective action and long-term, gritty underappreciated work,” she later added.

It was through the power of numbers where the march made its mark when it left Dieppe and entered the heart of the downtown core. Drummers made sure those who marched did to a beat as they held their signs high, chanting “no means no” and “we’re taking back the night,” and even blowing whistles which were being handed out prior to the rally.

The nearly 200 participants made keen use to their downtown lap before ending the night with a block party, which was held on Maiden Lane.