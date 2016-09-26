Historical Text Presentation Ties with Juniper Books’ Decade Milestone

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

“You wouldn’t happen to have a book would you?” mused Dr. Robert Weir while trying to stabilize his projector.

The response was laughter across the room, since at literally every corner there laid an overwhelming amount of text to where the chairs had to be organized around the numerous shelves. A professor in Greek and Roman Studies at the university, Weir found himself at Juniper Books the evening of Sept. 23 to deliver a presentation on ‘People of the Book’. Described as a centuries old journey from Turin, Italy to Windsor, Weir aimed to present the story of the 400 page book’s ownership and how the Latin inscriptions found within the book featured contributions from the likes of astronomers Galileo and Thomas Harriot.

Unwittingly passed down from generation to generation, Weir said it was a difficult read even for people at the time as it delved heavy in science and mathematics, and as a result few copies were made. So it was of great surprise five years ago when he found one those copies in this local bookstore.

“It tells you a lot about the communication of scholars at that time,” Weir said. “It’s just not the sort of thing you’d expect to pop up in Windsor.”

The presentation was fitting as it connected to Juniper Books’ 10th anniversary. ‘People of the Book’ is among the 45 to 50,000 books you could find stocked in this humble Ottawa Street location. Upon opening it a decade ago, owner Roger Wurdemann described the feeling as a mix of joy and anxiety. He said nobody really drew to the store for the first year and a half, but he ultimately stuck to it for be believed in the novelty it provided.

“I knew I had a kind of cool place,” Wurdemann said. “It’s a house, a unique concept, so I thought it just takes time to get the right people to hear about it.”

When it comes to running the store itself and making it endure, Wurdemann doesn’t look at it as rocket science. He says the presentation must be strong, the books should be constantly restocked with fresh content, and the staff must be friendly and knowledgeable. But perhaps now more than previous, he believes the store offers a sense of disconnect and escape for whoever walks in and gazes into the immense variety on display. Since the store itself is a house, it puts them in a different, almost familiar place.

“People like to come in and feel like they’re at home, and that’s the thing about books,” Wurdemann said. “You kind of get a warm feeling being surrounded by books and surrounded by all this knowledge.”