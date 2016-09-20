University Players Promote Opening Production throughout Week

Story by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

With their 58th season well into the horizon, University Players is hitting the campus pavement in hopes to get more students in seats for its opening night.

The afternoon of Sept. 19 had the company set up a table outside the CAW Centre, where they engaged the students passing by through handing out flyers, showcasing some in-house costuming and blowing balloon swords which tie in with their season opener “The Three Musketeers.”

According to house manager and UP publicity assistant Zack Grosh, the promotional week is one of several efforts to boost student presence inside the theatre. Between the close proximity, discounted ticket prices and even being a fresh idea for a date night, he essentially hopes the student incentives are enough to make the university’s theatre company significantly more visible.

“We find that the biggest issue is that people don’t know that University Players exists,” Grosh said. “We’re just trying to find ways to get students involved.”

The week will have UP members across different locations. Sept. 20 will see them outside the Odette School of Business, where the 21st and 22nd will have them outside the Centre for Engineering Innovation and the Human Kinetics building respectively. Afterwards, they will return outside the CAW Centre for a final push Sept. 23. Each day will have them out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Three Musketeers” will hold its opening night Sept. 23 at Essex Hall Theatre.