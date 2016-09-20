Motorcyclists Ride For Grenon

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Veterans and bikers alike kicked up their kickstands and rode through Windsor as part of the fourth annual Cpl. Andrew Grenon Memorial motorcycle ride.

The ride, which was held Sunday, had 89 registered riders and started at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261 in Tecumseh. The ride then led riders west through the city then to Kingsville and then back.

In past years, the 125 k.m. ride raised money for the Wounded Warriors Project, one that supports and honours Canadian Armed Forces members, veteran and first responders who were injured as well as their families. This year, the ride also raised money for two Grenon scholarships, one with UWindsor and one with the St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

Many will remember the news reports about Grenon, even if they were only teenagers at the time. It was eight years ago when he was killed in a Taliban attack at the age of 23 and it was four years ago when the Cpl. Andrew Grenon Memorial motorcycle ride came to be.

The ride has always been meant to honour Grenon but this year, the more localized aspect with the scholarships was new. All cheques will still go towards the WWP but the cash donations will be used for the scholarships according to organizer Bob Papak.

“I think it will get more funds towards it. Everyone’s already given to Wounded Warriors but this is totally separate so that will funnel more interest,” said Papak. “Wounded Warriors is all over and I agree with it but with these new scholarships, people will get more interested in it because it’s new.”

Even though the Wounded Warriors is a much larger organization with many more outlets for receiving funding, it is still important to the organizers to continue raising money for them as well.

“When our folks go over and put their lives on the line for our country and they come back and they’re hurt or their loved ones are left behind and need support or they need to find a job when they get a new posting or they’re hurting inside and need moral support, we want to be there to help them and we need funding to do that,” said Jeanne Papak, another organizer for the event.

Last year’s ride raised $10,000. The organizers said they are hopeful that amount will be about the same.