Messfest Celebrates its Second Year

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Following the success of last year’s event, a week-long celebration of local youth produced art returned for its sophomore year.

Presented by Vanguard, a youth arts collective part of the Arts Council Windsor Region, the second annual Messfest made its mark between the days of Sept. 12 to 17. The aim was to simply make it bigger and better. Each day provided a new event, activity or workshop across numerous locations within the city. From the literary class at Bloomfield House to the open mic night at Sam’s Pizzeria, the week was a way to encourage a younger crowd to engage the arts community with the help of a variety of mediums.

“Each of us at Vanguard has a different kind of expertise, and we thought it was a really good opportunity for people to get messy and get creative,” said Jordan Worsell-Collins, Vanguard President and 4th year English and digital journalism major.

All events were free to attend. The first year occurred last summer where it mainly stuck to the Walkerville area. This year’s expansion had been in development since June, and is in part due to the efforts of the 14 volunteers within Vanguard. Among which was 23-year old Mariana Mastrorocco, a graphic design graduate from St. Clair College who ran the jewelry workshop held Sept. 13 at Milk Coffee Bar. Aside from it providing the opportunity to get creative, being a volunteer has also helped when comes to networking.

“I meet new people, I get to branch out,” Mastrorocco said. “I’m typically a shy person so I get to break out of my shell.”

The highest attended event of the week was on Sept. 16, when Sho Art, Spirit & Performance presented a film festival at Atelier Virginianne. Roughly 40 people attended to see 12 short films spanning numerous genres, from comedy to horror.

Every film was produced in Windsor, many of which from current and recent university students. According to Vanguard member Lindsay Whelan, who helped run the festival, the only technical criteria were a maximum 15 minutes in length with a 16-29 producing age limit. Above all else however, the film needed to be locally rooted.

“The only thing that derived a continuous theme was that it had to be locally based, whether the artist was local if they were local and moved abroad, just keeping a local tie between local creators and locations,” Whelan said.

As an art advocate, Worsell-Collins ultimately wishes to make the second year highlight just how integral youth talents are to the arts community city-wide, and also hopes those attended grasp a new talent themselves.

“A new skill, how to bind a book, how to make jewelry,” Worsell-Collins said. “But also knowing that Windsor has arts events going on and that specifically youth artists are extremely talented and dedicated, and they’ve been doing a lot of work in Windsor because they want to show it off.”