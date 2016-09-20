Lower Numbers For Trip To Devonshire

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Normally, when it’s time for the shopping trip to the mall, it takes about three buses to transport all the students who wish to go. This year, however, only 23 students boarded one bus which Beth Oakley with the Student Success Centre said is because of the timing.

In the past years, the shuttle bus picked students up on a day closer to the actual Welcome Week. This year, UWindsor wanted to try to spread out some of the events a little better just in case there were students who came in later and weren’t able to take advantage of all the opportunities. However, with it not being during Welcome Week, Oakley suspects people simply forgot about it or became too busy with school.

RAs at the residences said it is still important and as simple as it may be, the shuttle bus has many benefits.

“It’s important just so the students get to know the area,” said Hayley Ratcliffe, an RA in her second year who may not have gone on the shuttle bus last year, but was told by all her friends how great it was. “As you’re on the bus, you get to see Windsor. University students, especially in residence, don’t really get to experience beyond the residence borders. The farthest they’ll go will be down Wyandotte or downtown. So going out to the mall is good for student interactions throughout the area.”

Aside from getting to know the area better, RA Shravani Kher said it just makes life easier. Kher is an international student from India who is in her second year of business administration. When she came here, she had the luxury of knowing friends who had cars. However, not everyone has such a luxury.

Plus, she said students can network better and by spending that time, get to know people better.

“People who are introverted, this is one place where they know they can meet people because everyone goes to the mall. People who are extroverted they get to know who lives around them and as a floor, you can do an outing together,” said Kher. “You can get to know everyone better, get to know what you like, what sort of things you like to shop for at the mall, what sort of food you like to eat, it’s just a good way to interact and finding out things about one another, good way of bonding with other people that you probably haven’t met before.”

Oakley said considering the low student turnout, she will likely suggest the date be switched back. However, it is not for certain.