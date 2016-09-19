Open Streets Makes Final Appearance of the Year

Story by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

The wee hours of Sunday morning began with a foggy overcast which fortunately broke into clear skies when it came to show time.

Eight kilometres of road was once again completely open to the public during Windsor’s second Open Streets held Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where the first event was held in July within the heart of the summer, the second time around had it set towards the end of the season where autumn is about to kick in. It gave the general public one more opportunity to walk, run or bike down University Avenue to see the variety of event hubs located in the likes of Walkerville, downtown, Ford City and Sandwich town.

The structure of the event remained largely unchanged according to lead coordinator Michael Cooke. But where the July event heightened local curiosity, September had said curiosity fulfilled.

“The only thing that’s really changed I think is just the more interest in the community, whether it’s businesses or resident associations, churches and other places of worship that have come forward and asked how we can participate,” Cooke said.

Cooke also noted the hub within the University of Windsor was a new addition from the July showing. However, there was a fair share of university members found downtown where live music, karaoke and poetry were rampart during the arts fair found within.

Recent Communication, Media and Film graduate Marisa Manzocco was outside the Capitol Theatre on behalf of the upcoming Windsor International Film Festival. By giving out free water bottles which carried the dates for this year’s event, she’s one of over 100 volunteers making the effort to generate buzz about the 12th annual festival, which is said to be loaded with new features set to be officially disclosed in the coming weeks.

While WIFF itself isn’t funded by the city like other art programs, spirits remain high as the goal for this year is to break 20,000 tickets sold.

“It’s a big festival when you look at the actual scope of Canada, and so we wish it would be more represented I guess, but now we’re making a pretty good name for ourselves,” Manzocco said.

Even though it’s one part of the Open Streets itinerary, the downtown core was another opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents in the public sphere, something Judy DePassio is highly familiar with. A long time visual artist and teacher, DePassio had numerous acrylic landscapes on display, which were sharply composed, vibrant and allowed for numerous perspectives. She finds it near essential to attend events like these, because while it’s one thing to be a skilled artist, it means little if said skill isn’t being put under a proper spotlight.

“There are a lot of great artists, but they’re sitting in the corner at a room doing their art, they’re not putting it out there,” DePassio said. “For me, and for most artists who are moving at different levels of their development, you’ve got to be the pauper, the baker and the candlestick maker.”

While the Open Streets concept is one utilized across numerous municipalities, as of now Windsor is treating it as a pilot project and Cooke will look towards what can be done next year as far as routes and durations go. One of the concerns attendees had was directed to the empty areas in between the designated hubs. But Cooke insisted on keeping it, for making the route too dense with activity could be very taxing for some.

“We actually want part of the route to be empty so people can kind of catch their breath and run up to speed where they’re walking, running or riding a bike,” Cooke said. “It’s kind of fun just being able to explore those parts.”

Cooke said all details for this year’s Open Streets project will be reviewed alongside city council, which in turn will lead to preparations for 2017.