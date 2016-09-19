Coming Home Music Festival A Heart-Pounding, Bass-Dropping, Paint-Spraying Experience

Story by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

Even from a few blocks away, it is easy to spot.

The booming bass is heard first. Then, the bright lights come into view. As people approach it with as much energy as an Energizer bunny, the music gets louder, the lights become brighter and the different sounds become easier to hear.

Once inside, it’s a whole other world filled with colour, flashing strobe lights, screaming and laughing teenagers and adults and of course, the dropping of the bass and the spraying of the paint.

Just about every white shirt in sight is splattered and just about everyone is amazed by what they hear and what they see when they enter the designated area meant for the Coming Home Music Festival.

The event, celebrating its sixth year, was put on by Life in Color, Disco Donnie Presents, UWSA and Element Entertainment. More than 6,000 people attended the event held on Sept. 17 at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Although UWindsor had finished its Welcome Week last week, this festival came as a sort of finale to it all. As successful as the UWSA said its other events were, the Coming Home Music Festival was on an entirely different level. The reasons for its success are quite simple, according to Danjel Popaj, the vice president of student services for UWSA.

“Students like to party and get into the paint at the same time while dancing under the EDM music,” said Popaj. “Plus, they get to do all that while hanging out with their friends.”

Even though the UWSA played a fairly large part of it, the event was in no way limited to UWindsor students. In fact, it wasn’t even limited to post-secondary students. Really, the point of such an event, according to UWSA director of student events and programs Sandra Matilde, was to give teenagers something they could enjoy.

“There are not a lot of things for the group of 16 to 18 to do especially locally. When you put a concert out there that can attract them as well, it’s great because usually, they either have to head over to the states or they’re stuck here and can’t get into a bar,” said Matilde. “So an event like this helps all students be able to go somewhere fun, no matter what school they go to. It’s a great way to get the 16 to 18 year olds to have a good time in a controlled area on this side of the border.”

Aside from these benefits, Matilde also noted the event helps the university build partnerships with those in the City of Windsor and also gives new and international students a chance to explore Windsor.