Bike Share Program Offers Ecological Transportation

Story by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

Photos by Chris Mailloux

The Lance – Staff Photographer

Eight polished bikes were neatly displayed side by side on the campus’ Turtle Island Avenue, none of which belong to anyone, yet are available to everyone.

Spirits were high during a bright and sunny Sept. 16 as the university cut the ribbon to the Ubike share initiative. The program is making its mark campus wide in the form of a two year pilot project, where any and all members of the UWindsor community are able to engage in what’s being hailed as a highly affordable, eco-friendly method of transportation.

“Whether a student wants to ride down Riverside Drive for a morning ride, grab groceries from the shop down the street, or simply desire a healthier, faster option to get to their respective destination, the Ubike share program will be there,” said UWSA president Moussa Hamadani.

Utilizing the bike share program requires registering for Zagster, which is available through the web and as a phone app. By identifying the station where you wish to take a bike, the program sends the user a code meant to be used on a keypad connected to the bike itself. If the code is correct, the keypad opens to a key needed for the bike lock, where users will be on their way until they return it back to the station. A one year membership of the bike comes at a $15 rate, while non-membership users pay $2 per hour for usage.

The project is a joint effort between the university’s administration, the UWSA and the Alumni Association. As of now there are a total of eight stations and 40 bikes, with the hopes to add more on the latter. On top of Turtle Island Avenue, among the areas where stations are located include the CAW Centre, Centre for Engineering Innovation, and in efforts to bridge the gap between the main and growing downtown campus, the newly built School of Social Work. Between this program and the newly introduced UPass project, it’s another step in the university’s plan to have a reinforced community.

“We sponsor a variety of student projects on and off campus, and this bike share program is just a perfect fit for the Alumni Association’s mission, which is to add value to the likes of alumni and current students,” said Alumni Board of Directors member Beth Ann Prince.

With the current days making for ideal bike-riding weather, Hamadani notes measures will be taken during the winter months and depending on the severity of the weather, may implement a migration period for maintenance and safety.

During the development of the project, he confirms extensive research was done by examining how other university campuses in the country have implemented the program. But even with the influences at play, student experience associate vice-president Ryan Flannagan finds the implementation to be highly progressive.

“We are one of the handful of Ontario campuses that has this type of program, and if I know anything about the students here, they are going to embrace it and use it to their fullest potential,” Flannagan said.

Registration for Zagster can be done through the app found on the Google Play store or by going on zagster.com/ubike.

A review of the program will follow the end of the two-year project.