Men’s Soccer Disappointed With Weekend Split

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s soccer team is 3-3-1 as they near midpoint of the OUA regular season after a weekend split on the road against the Laurier Golden Hawks and Waterloo Warriors.

Iyowuna Jumbo and Jamar Redhead combined with a pair of first half strikes to lead the Lancers to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Hawks at Alumni Stadium Sept. 17 but were disappointed with a 2-1 loss to Waterloo Warriors the next afternoon and took home three of six points on the weekend.

Lancers head coach Steve Hart said failing to build on their win over Laurier with the 2-1 defeat to Waterloo left a bad taste in his mouth after the loss of three points in the OUA West division standings.

“The amount of possession we had (against Waterloo) was utterly ridiculous but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Hart. “We hit the post, we hit the cross bar, we had a penalty saved but the urgency to equalize didn’t come until 20 minutes to go. They parked the bus and we couldn’t get passed them. We couldn’t break them open but sometimes that’s the case in soccer.”

Jumbo leads Windsor with three goals this season and said the Lancers lacked energy in the first half against Waterloo and picked it up in the second but it was too little, too late.

“We played the whole second half in their end we were just unlucky around the goal,” said Jumbo. “The back-line played solid we just need to get more creative up front. It’s just the little things we need to work on in practice and we have a young team so we’re still building chemistry.

The Lancers men return to their home pitch this upcoming weekend set of matches against two of the top teams in the OUA West division. First is a match against the defending CIS champion York Lions at Alumni Field with an evening start of 8:15 p.m. following the women’s contest Sept. 24.

“It’s unfortunate we wasted three points because we’ve got a tough weekend ahead,” said Hart. “The guys are playing well but there is no urgency to score so we’ve got to find the trigger. We’ve had a good weekend and we’ll work hard in training in various aspects of the game. We’ve got to find that urgency to move forward but we’re just not seeing it yet. The moment we click on that, I feel we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Windsor battles the Guelph Gryphons the next afternoon at 3 p.m. in the second half of the weekend double-header.