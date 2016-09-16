UWindsor To Share $2.5 Million With Other Universities For Language Project

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

For about 20 years now, UWindsor and other universities including Brock, University of Montreal, McGill, McMaster and the University of Alberta have put on a language project meant to discover how people can overcome communication barriers.

All this was done in a lab—until now.

This time, the language project, known as Words in the World, will be done in the real world thanks to the help of a $2.5 million partnership grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

“Our group has been funded over the years $5 million to do this kind of research but only in laboratory settings,” said Lori Buchanan with the Department of Psychology. She is also the one who works with trainees at UWindsor for this program. “The Canadian taxpayers have paid a lot of money to find out more about how people process language but now we want to make sure the discoveries that we made get passed onto the next generation of researchers and we want to start to bring the results of that work out into the community so it can make a difference in the lives of Canadians.”

Approximately 25 students at UWindsor and about 120 total students for all universities involved each year will conduct research on how people process and represent words. Instead of that being the end of it, their research will be then applied to real world issues.

Buchanan said there are many ways this research can help. It can help hotel workers who need to find out how best to communicate with those who don’t have English as their first language and it can help businesses learn how to communicate with those with aphasia, a loss of speaking ability from a stroke.

Windsor in particular will have many ways they can benefit from this. The tourist industry can benefit but so can businesses in general.

“In Windsor this is particularly important because we’re meant to be a retirement destination so there’s going to be a lot of older people,” said Buchanan. “In addition to aphasia, healthy aging introduces communication problems. People are a bit harder hearing and they’re a little slower processing. So this will help businesses in the community meet the needs of older people too.”

This version of the project will be ongoing for the next seven years. Even after that, though, research will continue just like it had before.