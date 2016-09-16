Residence Enrollment Drops From Last Year

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

For a portion of students, the university experience involves unpacking their lives in their dorms and embracing all the nooks and crannies the campus potentially has to offer. Yet recently it seems the halls which carry these dorm rooms are packing a little light themselves.

This year’s residence enrollment numbers have been faced with a slight, yet substantial enough decline compared to last. The 2015-2016 term had the benefit of carrying a bit over 900 students compared to the approximate 815 found this year. The confirmation comes from Residence Services department head Diane Rawlings, who notes while the numbers are still being finalized, there’s enough base information to indicate a missed target.

“We’ve projected and aimed for a higher target than where we are now,” Rawlings said. “We were projecting 900 students this year.”

Rawlings believes at least one of the factors which played a role in the decline is the smaller amount of 17 and 18-year old first-year students, as they are more subject to engage in residence amenities. She also said the residence enrollment rates almost operate in tandem with the rates found within university recruitment, essentially playing an additional factor.

“Residence enrollment works very closely with university enrollment and university demographics, and where there are changes in university enrollment, there’s an ebb and flow with those numbers,” Rawlings said.

While the numbers are lower however, Rawlings finds it to be non-reflective upon staff and students when it comes to morale, which remains high according to Residence Life team lead Lynn Charron. Rather ironically events have become better attended, and there’s more opportunity to make meaningful interactions with the students currently settled in. With a less amount, Charron says it gives the Residence Life staff a bit less to manage, to where it allows them to make more concentrated efforts elsewhere.

“Even though we have fewer students this year, we still look at it as we want to make sure that the students who are here are having the best possible experience,” Charron said. “That might be the accidental benefit of having lower enrollment, is in having more purposeful one-on-one interactions.”

Rawlings says she’ll be working closely with university recruitment soon to take measures in bringing the residence numbers back to the targeted quota. But until then, the Residence Life team still have enough on their plate to keep themselves busy with the 800 or so students who have made the university their temporary home.

“We still have plenty of students, and there’s plenty of work to do for all of us around here,” Charron said.