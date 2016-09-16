OPUS Holds Part-Time Student Appreciation Week

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

While they may not attend campus on a more permanent basis, a gesture of gratitude is being shown towards part-time students through free packages and a chance at a grand prize.

From Sept. 12 to 16, the Organization of Part-Time University Students has held its sixth annual appreciation week. With the first full week of classes officially underway, the carpet has been rolled out for the part-timers, simply as a way to let them know OPUS has their best interests at heart.

“It’s representation pretty much,” said OPUS executive director Maryan Amalow. “To welcome them and show them that they are important.”

“It’s also a more personable welcome to returning part-time students,” echoed OPUS health plan administrator Steve Jancev.

The organization, located in room 172 of the CAW Centre, has worked to advocate for the part-time student body for nearly 50 years, be it from allowing them to use the office resources to giving almost two dozen scholarships and bursaries throughout the year. While supplies last, this appreciation week allowed them a chance to receive free gift packages carrying items ranging from pens and flash discs to articles of clothing and day-planners.

Part-time students can also fill out either a digital or physical ballot for a chance to win $1500 off the price of tuition. As of Sept. 13, over 150 ballots have been submitted according to Amalow, and while OPUS offices are technically available to all students on campus, she hopes both new and returning part-timers look at the organization and its services almost like a home away from home.

“We try as much as we can to accommodate the part-time students to have all those services that other students have,” Amalow said. “We just want them to know that they are valuable here.”

The ballot submissions deadline for the $1500 prize lands on Sept. 19. The winner will be announced during the 14th annual OPUS Barbeque, which will occur northeast of the CAW Centre the afternoon of Sept. 22. Gift packages will also be available during the event while supplies last.