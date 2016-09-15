NHL Camps Provide Opening For Young Spitfires

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

It’s a good problem to have for the Windsor Spitfires to say the least.

A team record nine Spitfires left for NHL rookie camps this past week, but will leave the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup hosts shorthanded to begin their OHL regular season.

Three Spitfires were selected in the top 20 picks of the 2016 NHL draft and will get their first taste of professional action in the upcoming weeks. Russian defencemen Mikhail Sergachev was selected eighth overall to the Montreal Canadiens, 6’6″ center Logan Brown went 11th overall to Ottawa with the hulking Logan Stanley selected 18th to the Winnipeg Jets.

Jeremiah Addison and Hayden McCool are also headed to camp with the Canadiens with Cristiano DiGiacinto nearby with the New York Islanders. Defencemen Tyler Nother and Jalen Chatfield are headed to San Jose Sharks camp with Finnish import Julius Nattinen trying out for the Anaheim Ducks.

Head coach Rocky Thompson believes the group’s absence will serve as an opportunity for their remaining players to play higher in the lineup.

“They will be able to play in situations they weren’t able to last year and that’s fun,” said Thompson. “When I was a player I remember the same feeling. Those guys who take advantage of it, that is what you want. So far, so good. Our guys have done a good job.”

Before headed to their respective NHL clubs, the Spitfires went 2-1-1 in their preseason schedule including a pair of convincing victories against OHL West division opponents. The trio of Brown, Addison and Luke Boka combined for 10 points for the Spits in a 6-1 win over the Flint Firebird Sept. 4. In the club’s preseason home finale Boka tallied twice, leading the Spitfires to a 4-2 win over the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre Sept. 9.

“I’ve just felt more and more comfortable as preseason went on,” said Boka. “Last year was a big learning year for me and I think it’s time for me to start playing better this year. I think we just need to keep bringing it every night.”

The next evening, Windsor concluded their preseason schedule with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia. Spitfires starting goaltender Mike DiPietro made 19 of 23 saves and will be backed up by Mario Culina and Lucas Patton this season.

The Spitfires open up their OHL regular season on home ice against the Erie Otters, Sept. 22.