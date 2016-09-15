Lancers Fall To Saints In Collegiate Baseball

by Mike Hugall

Contributor to The Lance

In preparation for their upcoming National Club Baseball Association regular season, the Windsor Lancers baseball team was looking to assert themselves against the reigning Ontario College Athletic Association champion St. Clair Saints.

Led by head coach Frank Jeney, the Lancers lost 18-6 to their collegiate counterparts but showed resilience late in the contest at Lacasse Park, Sept. 14 . After falling behind to the Saints 16-1 through five innings of play, Windsor rallied to score three runs in the sixth inning and two in the eighth. A double by Lancers outfielder Cole Hillier broke up a combined no-hitter from the St. Clair bullpen.

On the mound, Lancers freshman Mitchell Zimmerman threw two consecutive scoreless innings before Hillier gave up a two-run homerun to Saints pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos which capped off the 18 run outing for St. Clair.

Windsor comes into the fall season fresh off of a NCBA summer playoff run which resulted in a District 5 East championship. The Lancers lost two former captains in Colin Gordner and Kieran Buzek due to graduation but will look to Rob Csapo, Adam Hyslop, Jeremy Nixon, Adam Pickel and Noah Pickering for leadership in 2016.

Despite their struggles with the Saints, Jeney believes winning this early in the season is not the most important thing to focus on.

“This early in the season you have to always stay on top of the learning,” said Jeney. “If you continue to get on top of guys about winning then sometimes it’s not as good when you go into the playoffs and world series like we were last year.”

The Lancers committed four errors in the loss to St. Clair while mental mistakes created a noticeable difference between St. Clair and Windsor. Jeney says sometimes “getting your butt kicked” makes you realize you can’t lose sight of the fundamentals of the game.

“On their paper they got 22 hits, but we have to put our in a better position to make those plays,” said Jeney.

The Lancers begin their NCBA regular season on Sep. 23 against Saginaw Valley State.