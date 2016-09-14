UWindsor Asks For Solidarity In The Form Of Yellow

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

As part of the Windsor-wide Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, UWindsor is finding many ways to spread the message “you are not alone.”

The Human Resources department in particular is asking those at the university to wear yellow on Sept. 14. They have also raised a yellow flag which will remain for the rest of the week to show UWindsor’s commitment to suicide prevention awareness.

“The flag is significant because it means our entire campus is working together on this initiative,” said Lynn Charron who is with the Suicide Prevention Awareness Week committee at UWindsor. “It’s something everyone can see if they’re walking through campus. It’s not hidden and it’s really out in the open so it’s something everyone can talk about and feel comfortable talking about and discussing. We want it out in the open and we want people having these conversations.”

In the past, Suicide Prevention Awareness was limited to one day: Sept. 10. But this year, the City of Windsor decided the topic required a lot more time and designated the awareness to continue for a week. UWindsor jumped on board, particularly because of the statistics and their relevance to the campus population.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, suicide is the second leading cause of death among Canadians between the ages of 10 and 24. With a large chunk of the university’s student body consisting of these age groups, those in HR and on the Suicide Prevention Awareness Week committee at the university said it is essential to get the word out.

Some may question what does wearing yellow and raising a yellow flag really do, but for the HR department, it can make a huge difference. Just because the change isn’t immediate doesn’t mean it isn’t impactful.

“It is about raising awareness about the topic itself, how to start the conversation and how to be on the lookout for those signs,” said Marcela Ciampa with the HR department. “So the more people who are aware of the warning signs, the more people who can extend a hand and help someone who may be contemplating to end their life … Maybe tomorrow we don’t get a lot of people wearing yellow but when this is done next year, hopefully more people will be aware and even more people will wear yellow. You have to start somewhere and awareness is the least you can do.”

For those wanting to get as involved as much as possible, there are two events on campus to look out for. The first is a webinar on Sept. 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. presented by Dr. Mohsan Beg with the Student Counselling Centre. In his webinar, he will be identifying risk factors and warning signs of someone who has suicidal thoughts. There will also be a guest speaker on Sept. 15 who will speak at Vanier Hall from 7 to 8 p.m.