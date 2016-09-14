Leddy Reading Challenge Platform for Community Engagement

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

It was a mere matter of chance for Vicki Rimagmos when it came to locating the meeting point for the challenge. The fourth-year family and social relations major sat down near some empty chairs in the Leddy Library’s west-wing, where she was eventually approached by a couple of librarians. Already an avid reader who’s hoping to expand her horizons, she joined the club knowing the power of literature can lead to hidden rewards.

“I’m actually part of one of the sororities on campus, and one of the girls who recently joined, we bonded over books,” Rimagmos said.

The afternoon of Sept. 13 marked the first meeting of the Leddy Library Reading Challenge, which is set to occur every Tuesday within the spacious commons area of the library’s west-wing. Through the passion of the written word, the challenge essentially acts as a method to strengthen the campus community by having students, faculty and librarians come together for a single hour out of the week.

The challenge is a pet project of Jennie Fallis, a co-op librarian who’s at Leddy in part of pursuing her masters in library information science as Western University.

“I have a lot of experience working with young kids and teaching and ESL, but I don’t have as much experience in an academic setting, so I thought this would be a wonderful opportunity to get that experience,” Fallis said.

The challenge is a way for Fallis to give back to the library before her placement period finishes by the end of the current semester. The fundamentals of the challenge itself are operated by a point system. Every 100 pages read of a challenge book brings in 10 points, with an extra five points granted for finishing it. Each week is to carry a different theme and topic with a set text coinciding with those aspects. Prizes from the challenge will include gift cards courtesy of Chapters, but nothing else at this time is confirmed. A full listing of the challenge schedule can be found on the Leddy Library website.

Rules aside, Fallis notes the meetings are less about following the words on the page, and more about engaging peers and colleagues alike. Attending meetings and rigidly keeping along to the story at hand isn’t mandatory. Instead she wants the conversations about the books to balloon into other areas both related and unrelated to the topic at hand.

“It’s not just a book club,” Fallis said. “I really want it to be seen as more of a social club that breaks down barriers between faculty, librarians and students.”

The reading challenge will run every Tuesday until Dec. 6.