100 Men Who Give A Damn: Where did they come from?

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

They lifted their pens, the ink touched the paper and within an hour, three people had spoken and 100 $100 cheques were signed. Next thing you know, a charity is informed they will be receiving $10,000.

This is how it goes during the 100 Men who Give a Damn meetings in Windsor. In just one hour, men who have joined the group sit down, have a beer, share some laughs and a few take some time to write down charitable organization nominations. These nominations are thrown into a bag and the first three chosen get a chance at the $10,000. Whoever nominated is then asked to make their case. By the time an hour has gone by, the charity of choice is chosen and the cheques are signed.

The 100 Men who Give a Damn have been around for two years now and since their most recent meeting held Sept. 13 at the Walkerville Brewery, they have donated around $80,000 to a wide variety of charities. During their most recent meeting, they not only picked the Windsor Residence for Young Men organization as their charity of choice, they also presented an $8,000 cheque to the Windsor Police Service’s Camp Brombal, which was the charity of choice during the meeting three months prior but the official cheque presentation was done during the Sept. 13 meeting.

The camp will be held every summer for one week for 40 children in Grade 6. It will be volunteer-run, with WPS as the volunteers. Since the camp is for children who don’t get opportunities like this often, the WPS is excited for what they will be able to do with the money they received.

“We’re ecstatic that an organization as charitable as the 100 Men Who Give A Damn would pick us because this is for kids in our community who would never normally have a camp experience,” said Chief Al Frederick. “Most of them come from low economic means and so the impact that this has on their life is fantastic and the impact it has on our officers who volunteer is fantastic as well.”

But this organization isn’t a new idea. Its creation was inspired by the 100 Women Who Care group in Windsor which has been around since 2012. The creator of the Windsor 100 Men Who Give a Damn, Jeff Casey, came across one of their meetings while covering it for his newspaper, Snapd. He was instantly inspired to create one where men could partake.

And it doesn’t end there. There are also two other groups known as 100 People who Care and 100 Kids Who Care. These groups are found worldwide and there are more than 400 of them, each with give or take 100 members.

The Windsor 100 Men Who Give a Damn group has 120 members, with 50 who showed up to the most recent meeting. Even so, those who didn’t attend have the option of submitting their cheques on their own time as long as it is a week or so before the next meeting.

Casey said it’s because of this convenience that makes it such a great organization.

“It’s a nice easy way to make a huge impact in a short period of time without a lot of commitment. It’s every three months, it’s $100 and it’s only 40 minutes. It’s in and out,” said Casey. “All you need to do really is show up. When you do, you get inspired and learn about some organizations. You find out there are a lot of people doing great things. Then, at the end, you can make a choice of where you want your money to go and you get to hang out with your buddies and have a beer.”

Spending $100 can seem like a lot for some people, especially when it is given away four times per year. However, Casey said there is a team option for anyone who wants to help but doesn’t have $100 to spare. Teams can have up to four people, which means instead of coughing up a $100 cheque, each member of a four-person team can put forward $25. The only thing to note is teams only get one vote towards the charity of choice. For those interested in joining, the next meeting is Nov. 8 and will be a joint meeting with the 100 Women who Care in Windsor.