Candidate For Chief Information Officer Looking To Improve Communication

by Shelbey Hernandez

The Lance – News Editor

The University of Windsor is in the process of hiring a chief information officer and has already come up with a short list of candidates.

One of these candidates visited the campus to make a publication presentation, explaining why he would be fit for the position. In an almost job interview-like style, the candidate, Antoine Haroun, spent about 20 minutes explaining his thoughts on the job and what he had to offer. Afterwards, anyone present at his presentation was able to ask further questions, making this the most public job interview possible.

Haroun is the former chief information officer at Mohawk College, a place that he claims was rather disorganized before he came along. Starting somewhat from the ground up there, he said there is a lot he can do at UWindsor. His platform revolved around inclusion and communication on all levels. One level was to make sure a representative was available from each group on campus, including even the UWSA.

“My I.T. vision for future services, i.t. services at the University of Windsor is to enable innovation and excellence for the whole university community. We in I.T. don’t exist to serve ourselves, we exist to serve you, the whole university community and we want to make sure that we have our role in front of you and for you and enable you to achieve your full potential,” said Haroun. “Whether you’re a student, whether you’re a researcher, whether you’re a faculty, an administrator, a staff person, an alumni, we are here to support you and we are here to make sure you reach your full potential and innovate and excel.”

Although UWindsor is a school, Haroun had a rather different way of looking at things. He referred to users of I.T. services as customers. It may have thrown some people off, but once he started explaining, it all made sense.

“At the centre of all this is improving and continuing to improve the customer experience. We don’t treat our students and faculty and staff and the university community as users and this is the first thing I always asked of my staff (at Mohawk College),” said Haroun. “We treat them as customers with the respect afforded to customers with a proper customer relationship and principles as well. This means we will be listening to you, we’re going to be interacting with you and treating everyone with respect and we’re going to address the needs of the organization.”

Students may not have a role in the choosing of this job title, but staff and faculty do. So if any faculty or staff has comments regarding Haroun, they have until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to submit them.