Men’s Soccer Earn Six Big Points Over Algoma

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers men’s soccer team earned their first victories of the OUA regular season against the Algoma Thunderbirds this past weekend in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Lancers defense shutout the hosts at Superior Height stadium in both contests on their way to six points in the OUA West division standings. First, Windsor earned a 4-0 decision with senior forward Lyowuna Jumbo leading the way to victory with two goals while Marco Bernabo and Keegan Pittuck both hit the score sheet. The next afternoon saw Kyle Ruggaber and Miguel Fontecha score for the Lancers in the second half of a 2-0 victory with goalkeepers Kyle Vizirakis and Gregory Chac splitting the shutout.

Vizirakis said the weather conditions during the first match made for poor ball control but it was good for Windsor to bring home two victories from the Soo.

“I think we could have played better, we struggled in the first half of both games but we were able to pull out good wins,” said Vizirakis. “I think we could have done a better job of putting the ball in the net. We struggled moving forward but we picked up the ball at the back pretty well but going forward was tough.We just need to work on it more consistently in practice and it will eventually come.”

After a tough three-game skid to begin the year left Windsor with only one point to their credit, a big six point boost in the standings puts the Lancers back on track in the OUA West division headed into a weekend road trip to the Kitchener-Waterloo region.

“Overall, it was a good team effort, we just need to gel more as a team and we’ll be fine,” said Vizirakis. “Hopefully we have a good week of practice and have a good mindset going in. We’re playing for six big points on the weekend and hopefully we can use the momentum and confidence from this weekend to score some goals and get two wins.”

Windsor will face the Laurier Golden Hawks Sept. 17 and the Waterloo Warriors Sept. 18. Game time is 3:15 p.m.