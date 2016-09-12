Lancers Blitz T-Birds In Women’s Soccer

by Brett Hedges

The Lance – Sports Editor

The Windsor Lancers women’s soccer team remain undefeated in the OUA regular season after a pair of dominant victories over the Algoma Thunderbirds in Sault Ste. Marie this past weekend.

The Lancers now hold a 3-0-2 record with 11 points in the OUA West division standings. Next on the agenda for Windsor is a road trip to the Kitchener-Waterloo region to face the Laurier Golden Hawks Sept. 17 and the Waterloo Warriors Sept. 18.

Rookie standout Abby Hunt and senior forward Becca Fuerth both registered four goals against Algoma, with 12 different Lancers hitting the score sheet over the two-game set. Windsor started the weekend off strong despite poor weather conditions, taking a 9-2 victory in the opening match. Windsor enjoyed a three-goal performance from Hunt while Fuerth scored a pair. Alexandria Caputo, Krystin Hodgins, Jazmin Martin and Chelsea Zavitz all scored as well.

Windsor rounded out the weekend with an 11-0 result the next afternoon to sweep the Thunderbirds, Sept. 11. Cassie Chretien and Fuerth scored two goals apiece while Hunt, Krystin and Kelly Hodgins, Giulia Barile, Jaclyn Faraci, Abigail Palombo and Corrine Robinson completed the scoring with singles. Rookie goalkeeper Kriss Brooks recorded the shut out for the blue and gold.

Fuerth is Windsor’s leading scorer so far this season with five goals and one assist, she said the Algoma road trip was a good opportunity for the Lancers rookies to play a larger portion of the game and get more experience in the OUA.

“A lot of rookies have stepped up,” said Fuerth. “Abby Hunt as a starting player is making a huge impact. Abi Palombo at right-back is making an impact as well.”

The task is tall for Windsor but Fuerth believes the women’s squad is more than up to the challenge of back-to-back matches.

“It is going to be a tough weekend but hopefully we can come out with a win,” said Fuerth. “The league is kind of anywhere right now so we’re looking to come home with six points because any game can be our game.”

Game time for both road contests is scheduled for 1 p.m. with live stream broadcasts on OUA.tv