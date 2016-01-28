Men and Women’s Basketball Geared Up For Sprint To The OUA Finish Line

by Kim Elliot

The Lance Contributor

Last week was another rocky patch of competition for the Lancer women’s and men’s basketball teams, as both teams came up in defeat to their nationally ranked counterparts in the Marauders of McMaster.

For the women it went down to the wire before Windsor finally conceded ­68-62 at the end of regulation time. For the men, the road trip to the Burridge Gymnasium in Hamilton ended in a more sobering 106-74 loss.

On the bright side it was a week that rightfully saw the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) proudly announce that the women’s provincial basketball championship trophy officially will now be known as the “Critelli Cup”. The gesture was given in honor of legendary Brock Badgers coach and sport administrator, Chris Critelli.

Critelli’s virtual protégé from the Windsor Lancers, Chantal Vallee, the celebrated coach of the women’s basketball team looked upon only her fourth loss in eleven starts this season with her usual optimism given McMaster’s current top 10 national ranking.

“I thought we played very well but we missed too many of our shots from three-point range,” Vallee said. “McMaster really turned it on and played extremely hard. It was a play-off feeling kind of game and we need that experience and to learn how to prevail under such circumstances down the road.”

Although the Lancers as a whole played well defensively in keeping McMaster under 70 points, only Andrea Kiss really got going offensively for Windsor clicking for 20 points on a night where the Lancers only knocked down 38 percent of their close range field goals and only connected on four three-pointers.

If their loss could be used as a measuring stick, things are not truly so bad for the five-time national champions. To lose by so little to the sixth-ranked team in the country and shoot so poorly from the outside is encouraging in itself. With still a little over a month to go before the season ends, Vallee’s team has ample time to gel in order to accomplish a record-breaking six straight national championship during the CIS’ version of March Madness.

Ironically, the aforementioned player, coach and administrator for whom the OUA women’s basketball championship cup was just named, played for the 1970’s Laurentian Voyager’s team which the Lancer women are currently tied with for successive national championships. Thus far the Lancers have already bested the 2005-­06 season, in which Critelli established a new single season OUA provincial record with 19 conference wins at Brock University, when the Lancer women’s team won 21 straight en route to claiming the OUA and CIS title two years ago.

The Lancer men’s respective loss to McMaster was a lopsided thirty-point disappointment, which dips Windsor’s record to 5-6. Thus far they have faired much better at home where they have gone 4­-1 in comparison to their 1-5 record on the road. Similar to the women, the Windsor men’s team fell to the Maruaders last week, mainly due to their short fall from three-point range where they only sank five compared to McMaster’s 11 converts from beyond the arc. Despite the teams sagging offense Lancer fifth year senior Alex Campbell still led all scorers with 28 points and was joined in double figures by three of his teammates.

With nine games remaining, the Lancers have no need to hang their heads. They have now literally completed the toughest half of their 2015-16 regular season schedule. In each game this season Windsor’s rookie reserves have gained more and more invaluable experience along the way. While coaches and teams naturally aim to win every game, most of the losses they have suffered thus far were by a narrow margin and were not considered upsets by any means, especially given their unprecedented youth.

Despite the rocky road they have trod the Lancers are also still sitting quite comfortably among the leading teams atop of the OUA West division and are ready to compete for at least a quarter-final playoff game at home. Not to mention an attempt to make a third straight trip to the OUA final four.

Lancer forward Marko Kovac said his team’s next two games are big for them especially as they approach the playoffs. The Lancers will head back out onto the trail this Windsor to face the Laurier Hawks in Kitchener Jan. 27 in a division battle with a two-game swing at stake.

“We need to find ways to win on the road and Laurier will be a good test,” Kovac said. “It will give us the opportunity to gain some confidence as well as momentum. After that loss against McMaster were hungry to prove that we can play with the best in the CIS.”

Windsor’s next three games after Laurier will be back on home court at the St. Denis Centre against the Waterloo Warriors with the men tipping off at 1 p.m. Jan. 30. The following weekend the Lancers do battle against Laurentian and Nipissing on consecutive nights with the women tipping off at 6 p.m. and the men following shortly after Feb. 5 and 6.

Expected wins or not interim head coach Ryan Steer and the Lancers vets know they need to get on a win streak over the next few weeks, to build up their confidence inwardly and to let opposing teams in the league know that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the Southwestern region of the province.