Creative and Dramatic Art Programs Rev Up for the New Semester

by Hani Yassine

The Lance – Arts Editor

With students heading back to classes to contend with the second half of their academic year, both the School of Creative Arts and University Players are gearing for the second half of their respective seasons.

The first half of the current SoCA Presents season featured highlights such as the Project Trio residency and the Christmas concerts, which served as a fitting holiday conclusion. Little time is being wasted in making a return, as SoCA alumni will soon be collaborating with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and Artcite Windsor for the upcoming Winter Celebration.

“The Winter Celebration is something new,” said SoCA marketing and publicity coordinator Susan Mckee. “This is the first time we’ve collaborated with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and Artcite for something like this.”

Occurring on Jan. 16, the Winter Celebration is one part a WSO collaboration at the Capitol Theatre. There will also be a visual arts component, as alumni students in the field will be showcasing their work on the same day, with the exhibit running until Feb. 27. Another highlight of the season will be the residency of Alan Vizzutti, a world-renowned trumpet player who will hold a masterclass and concert with the university’s wind and jazz ensemble come the beginning of April.

While little is set in stone right now for visual arts events, Mckee said the LeBel group will have a few shows up their sleeves within the next few months, possibly collaborating with the Art Gallery of Windsor over this time. Ultimately, Mckee hopes the season will be keeping its momentum of delivering memorable events all while furthering the enlightenment of residing SoCA students.

“With the different artists and musicians that we’re able to bring in, it just enriches and it’s another opportunity for students to get additional inspiration on campus but outside of the classroom,” Mckee said.

While they don’t have as many events under their calendar, University Players is also hard at work as they begin to tackle the last three shows of their 57th season. According to marketing coordinator Anna Galka, the last semester was subject to overwhelmingly positive response, noting the glowing reception from their most recent comedic production “Scapino.” They hope to keep the ball rolling upon shifting back to drama with the upcoming “An Experiment With an Air Pump.”

“It’s a bit of science, it’s a bit of mystery,” Galka said. “It has a little bit more of an intellectual aspect to it, because it’s asking the question of how far you would go for the sake of science.”

Galka said rehearsals with “Air Pump” began before Christmas and they’re staying pre-emptive as preparations for next year’s season are already underway. Following the scientific drama, the group will then move on to the bittersweet “Dancing at Lughnasa” and will conclude with the period comedy “The Double Dealer.”

Galka has also noted an increase in general student awareness and attendance, which has been credited towards the promotion efforts done by the younger dramatic art students. While it’s a long-term process in the making, Galka finds the awareness to be a step in the right direction as they keep to the goal of providing strong theatrical work.

“It’s always our goal, to produce high quality, high caliber productions, and do justice to the type of productions we’ve selected,” Galka said.

“An Experiment With an Air Pump” will premiere at the Essex Hall Theatre Jan. 29.