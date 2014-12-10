Express Suffer Power Outage After Diffusing Lightning

by Kim Elliot

The Lance – Sports Intern

Two nights after the Windsor Express basketball team set records for points scored in a 131-120 victory over the London Lightning at the WFCU Centre, the defending National Basketball League of Canada champions fell to the Mississauga Power in a close battle, 100-99, at the Hershey Centre.

Team captain Chris Commons got things rolling for the defending champions, scoring a long three-pointer off the opening jump ball, and the Express kept rolling during their record setting victory over the London Lightning, Dec. 5. The Express exploited their franchise record 46-point first quarter and 76-point tally at the half en route to handing the Lightning a 131-120 loss in front of 1,136 fans. For the Lightning, it was their third straight loss to the Express since beating Windsor in overtime in London during the season opener, Nov. 1.

Express guard Tony Bennett scored 34 points in the offensive shootout, knocking down six three-pointers on his way to 11-19 shooting, adding eight assists and four steals.

Bennett, a former Lightning player, said he approaches the game as if there is no rivalry between the two teams.

“Regardless of the rivalry, right now I am focused on the Windsor Express,” Bennett said. “In the third quarter we got a bit cocky though and that almost cost the game.”

Down nearly 30 points at halftime, it was the Lightning’s John Hart who took it upon himself to get his team back in the game. Hart lit up the Express for 36 points on the night, including 21 in the third quarter alone, to stop the Express squad dead in its tracks. Hart’s scoring effort in the third quarter was almost matched by fellow London guard Adrian Moss’s 17 points in the frame to pull Lightning within 14 to end the quarter, 105-91.

The Express bench helped put out the fire caused by Hart and Little, with Dominique Buckley and former Windsor Lancer all-star point guard, Josh Collins seeing playing time in all four quarters and scoring when the opportunity arose.

Although he only scored eight points in total, Buckley came in a dropped timely three-pointers in the 3rd and 4th quarters to grease the gears of the Express when they were sluggish after being scorching hot through the first two quarters. As a member of last year’s championship team, Buckley has provided steady production off the bench.

“My role is pretty similar this year,” Buckley. “Playing behind [former Express guard Darren Duncan] last year … I learned alot.”

Although Collins did not score many points either, the former Lancers and OUA all-star point guard, like Buckley, came off the bench in all four quarters to give the Express quality minutes bringing up the ball. Collins’ seven points in the match bested that of his former Lancers teammate and OUA all-star shooting guard, Enrico Diloreto’s two points which came in the dying moments of regulation.

“It’s cool to look over and see your buddy,” Collins said. “But in the midst of the game, you just concentrate and wait on your scoring opportunities and try to make the best of it.”

After the Express won their seventh in a row Dec. 5. Windsor dropped a nail biter in 100-99 to the Missassauga Power Dec. 7, at the Hershey Center. The loss dropped Windsor’s record to 7-2 and although the Express still remains in sole possession of first place in the Central Division and the NBL as a whole, the loss allowed London to regain some ground in the standings. The Lightning are currently 6-5.

Playing on the road, where they have their only two losses of the season, the Express was tied with the power 44-44 at the half. The Express were plagued by poor free throw shooting, converting 16-33 chances for a disappointing 48 percent total. Windsor forward Kevin Loiselle, gave Windsor at 99-98 lead near the end of regulation time, Michael Allision matched the gesture and sank two free throws of his own with 16 seconds left to make the final score 100-99 in favour of Mississauga.

Mississauga guard Omar Strong dropped 20 points for the Power, while Bennett again led the Express with 25 points followed by DeAndre Thomas’s 18 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

After a couple more games out on the road, Windsor returns home to face the Power Dec. 27 at the WFCU Centre where all kids under age 13 will be admitted for free thanks to the help of J.P. Thomson Architects.