Play Review: Blood Relations

Jay Sivakumar

The Lance – Arts Intern

Blood Relations provides a new and interesting interpretation of the infamous double murder case of Lizzie Borden’s parents, which Lizzie was acquitted of in the late 1880s. The case held great public interest as it was ludicrous for most to imagine a daughter murdering her own parents. All in all, the play is well-produced and features exceptional technical direction. The haunting music and lightning between scene transitions act to intensify the evocative emotions exhibited by the characters. There are also moments of comedic relief in the play, which are aptly juxtaposed to the suspenseful and serious elements of the play.

The central component of the play revolves around a singular question: was she innocent or guilty? This is highly emphasized in play as even the set features newspapers plastered around in the background, which relate to the events of the case. Rather than depicting a linear sequence of events, the play features a complex series of events that revolves around a game.

Lizzie’s actress friend and lover is immensely perplexed by her past, eventually Lizzie acquiesces to her demands and plays a game to provide a depiction of important events that transpired. She asks the actress to step into her role while Lizzie depicts Brigid, the household maid and concocts the other characters from her mind. Overall, the characters are rich and diverse and believably bring forth the events that took place in the case.

The ambiguous open-ended answer that the play offers will act to truly shock and mystify audiences. This play is worth watching not once but twice to appreciate the intricate nature of the dialogues that were delivered with perfection by the talented cast.