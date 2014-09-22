Windsor Crowns King of Comedy

by Chris Mailloux

Special to The Lance

After a summer of eliminations and laughs, a master of comedy has been decided in Windsor.

The Border City Comedy Fest held its finale Sept. 21 at the Olde Walkerville Theatre after starting back in July. The finale featured nine comedians who each earned their place on the finale after eight weekends of elimination events. The comedians on the finale made their way to Windsor from all over Canada and America to attend this competition.

The competing comedians were Dom Paré, Jonny Peladeau, Brad Wenzel, Ryan Hordwood, Nitish Sakhuja, Calvin Evans, Michael Geeter, Ron Taylor and Mel Lucier who made it onto the event by winning The Windsor Star Wild Card contest held on September 12. Peladeau and Lucier were representing Windsor in the competition with Peladeau walking away with second place.

The first place winner of the festival was Paré, a comedian from Ottawa, whose comedy background includes Just for Laughs and Yuk Yuks.

“I was very happy to hear that. I did not expect to win,” said Paré. “I was very much certain that I had just crawled into third place.”

Paré said the benefit of doing competitions like this is that they help you grow and make you stronger as a comedian. It forces the comedian to think about the audience and evaluate how strong your jokes are.

Aisha Alfa was the host for the finale and actually participated in one of the elimination rounds during the festival.

“I lost my round. I was in the festival and had come to the Comedy Quarry before and Calvin Evans went through my round and then Josh asked me if I could come host,” said Alfa.

Alfa’s background includes being a host of Much Music’s Video on Trial. Alfaa said every comedian gave a great show and that anyone could have walked away with the number one spot.

“Dom, who won, is an amazing comedian – You can’t not laugh at the guy,” said Alfa. “He’s so clever, he’s so funny and he’s so polished it’s no wonder that he travels around all across North America and that he’s been at Just for Laughs many times.”

Josh Haddon is the man responsible for putting together this summer long festival and bringing in these comedians from all over Canada and America.

“I thought it was a success. It was great for our first year,” said Haddon. “It’s something we can build on and I think Windsor was really supportive and I’m proud of them.”

Haddon said his motivation for putting together this event was because he believes Windsor needs a laugh. He also said it was a huge effort but it paid off in the event. Although when the winners were announced, there was some disappointment in the crowd.

“The judges picked but the crowd didn’t agree with a couple of the picks, which that’s going to happen because the judges picked on things like time, originality, audience perception and personal preference,” said Haddon.

Haddon estimated there were over 250 people in attendance including the comedians and judges. Haddon said that he was really happy to see a local, Peladeau make it to the top three and was glad to see a Canadian place first.

With the success of the first Border City Comedy Festival, Haddon says he will be moving forward and hopes to get bigger and better each year. Having had over 4,000 people attend the event in total, Haddon is confident the festival will continue to be a success going forward and is already beginning to plan for next year.