Bikers Gathered in Tecumseh to Ride in Support of Wounded Warriors
by Dan Gray
The Lance – News Intern
Engines revved at the second annual Andrew Grenon Memorial Ride.
Members of the motorcycle community joined with supporters on Sept. 14 to raise funds for Wounded Warriors of Canada, a non-profit organization that helps wounded members of the Canadian Forces. The ride was put on by the first Canadian Army Veterans Motorcycle Unit in the town of Tecumseh.
Riders completed a 125-kilometer ride through Essex County. Bob “Pappy” Papak, president of first CAV, said they made over $5,000 last year and hoped to reach that this year.
“Theresa’s here, Mike’s here, Matt’s here, that is our silver cross family,” said Papak. “This year we chose Wounded Warriors to support. If we have anything leftover we’ll donate to other foundations directly from our unit.”
Theresa Charbonneau is the mother of Andrew Grenon, the soldier the ride was named after. She said members of the CAV contacted her last year and, learning what they wanted to do, she gave them her blessing. Grenon was killed in September 2008 while deployed in Afghanistan.
Charbonneau said this is one of many different fundraisers that Andrew’s name is attached too.
“He would be very humbled … I think he would be absolutely thrilled,” said Charbonneau. “He was not a rider. I think he admired them. I think he would think it was pretty cool that they do what they do for good.”
Bikers came from many units all over Ontario, with one coming from as far away as Newfoundland to take part in the ride.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Skelding is originally from Windsor, but now resides on the East Coast. He spent 40 years in the Army and served with Grenon and many others that were killed in Afghanistan. He rides a specially decaled motorcycle in remembrance of members of his regiment, the Royal Canadian Dragoons, that were lost.
“When I saw this ride up, I was in Afghanistan the same time Andrew was killed. I don’t know him personally, but I was there,” said Skelding. “Combined with a family visit, I put the package together and I’m here.”
There were door prizes to be won, and breakfast and dinner were also served at the event. Over 100 bikes took part, with Charbonneau riding in a mustang among the riders during the event.
