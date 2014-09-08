Coming Home Festival Sees Largest Attendance in Four Years
by Alex Sellick
The Lance – Arts Editor
The Coming Home Music Festival presented Life In Colour Unleash at the Riverfront Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 6.
This year’s headliner of the festival was DJ Cedric Gervais. The Festival also added a new twist this year by distributing paint to throw into the crowd and on each other. Later in the night “paint canons” sprayed the crowd to unleash the colour, tenfold.
“We’ve just been throwing paint on each other but all of the DJs are good,” said Stephanie Cunningham, who was covered in neon paint. “[We’re] very sticky, but awesome.”
The Festival began at 2:30 p.m. and ran until about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7. Large crowds formed early in the afternoon to slosh colourful paint around to an electronic beat. As it grew dark, the audiences became tightly packed around the stage in anticipation for Cedric Gervais. But the paint did not stop as attendants in neon circus-like costumes snuck out on the stage to spray the paint canons. Even at night the Riverfront Festival was spattered with colour.
“I might just do this every weekend at my house,” said Cody Faulkner who was covered in paint from head to toe.
Festival Organizers expect this year’s Coming Home Music Festival (CHMF) to have been the highest attended out of their four years in operation. The CHMF partnered with Life In Colour, a company that provides the “world’s largest paint party” to audiences and organizers. Organizers believe that adding Life In Colour resulted in higher ticket sales than previous years.
“The highlight of the event was perhaps the first big blast of paint in the evening when festival go-ers really got a sense of what Life in Color was all about, with thousands painted every colour of the rainbow,” said Jordan Renaud, Director of Social Media and Public Relations.
