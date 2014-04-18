Another brick wall: the business of major junior hockey

The major junior hockey system is widely considered to be the fastest route to professional hockey. The system which encompasses the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior League immerses its athletes in a professional environment before they are even out of high school.

Mike Specht

Sports Editor

While many of the candidates coming out of major junior do end up moving on to play pro hockey, the league does have it’s share of sad stories. Most recently with the passing of Terry Trafford, a 17-year-old forward rocked the hockey world. Trafford committed suicide following his suspension from the Saginaw Spirit for marijuana use.

Incidents like this raise questions about whether or not the average 16 to 20-year-old is ready for the responsibilities of a forty-year-old man.

Windsor Lancers goaltender Parker Van Buskirk played four years in the OHL for the Sarnia Sting, Belleville Bulls, and Kitchener Rangers and appreciates his experience. But the OUA playoff MVP wishes he was more prepared for the business end of hockey.

“For me when I got to the OHL, I had your own stall and my own jersey. That is kind of what I was focusing on. Like it was the coolest thing. But you don’t realize that in a root sense that you’re a piece of meat. You’re just a part of this business, I learned that really quickly,” said Van Buskirk.

Van Buskirk was drafted and traded by the Mississauga Ice Dogs when he was 16. Although this is against league policy, he was dealt as a “future consideration” and relegated to his Junior B for what he thought was a season of development.

The CHL is estimated to earn somewhere around $200 million in profits each year and has received flak in the past for poor treatment and payment of it’s players. In 2012 CHL hockey players threatened to sue the league unless it agreed to pay it’s athletes minimum wage and benefits.

“It is what you think it’s going to be as a kid, you just don’t realize the implications of what it is. There is still the jerseys and you’re on TV, but people are also going to critique you when you are in grade 11,” said Van Buskirk. “You’re opened up to this whole thing where you are expected to perform, which is fair. It’s why you’re there. But it’s different from what you’re used to when you have a bad game and it’s just your parents or friends saying ‘hey tough loss.’”

It is the intense pressure to perform that causes many players to lose their passion for the game. After being discovered as an elite talent, hockey begins to dominate life for most prospects who train year round to get their shot at a professional contact.

Stefan Legein a second round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008 and world junior gold medallist made waves after announcing his intent to quit hockey.

“Really, I just lost my desire to play hockey,’’ Legein said in an interview with TSN. “It started to happen after the (2008) World Junior Championship. I hurt my shoulder and I couldn’t play for three months. It was during that time I just sort of lost my passion to play.”

Players like Legein and Van Buskirk have lived an unbalanced hockey-centric life for most of their lives. Van Burskirk, found success at the collegiate level and will graduate with a degree in criminology from the University of Windsor and advocates a more balanced lifestyle for young players.

“It’s tough because you’re chasing that dream, but kids need to understand that it is just hockey. I know how big it can be, I mean hockey has been my entire life growing up. But, there needs to be other aspects of your life. I think that the sooner you can grasp that idea the better off you will be.”