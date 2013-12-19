Israeli-Palestinian conflict comes to UWindsor

A controversial referendum could come to the University of Windsor campus in the New Year, pitting two student groups against one another in a battle that is transcending international borders.

Lindsay Sheppard

Reporter

A controversial referendum could come to the University of Windsor campus in the New Year, pitting two student groups against one another in a battle that is transcending international borders.

The University of Windsor Student Alliance (UWSA) has accepted a petition from the Palestinian Solidarity Group (PSG) to hold a referendum in the winter semester that would make the UWSA officially endorse the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

The BDS campaign is part of a movement asking individuals, corporations, and governments to halt economic and cultural relationships with companies that profit from Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A few of the major names on the boycott list include Costco, Sears, Canadian Tire, Home Depot, Pizza Hut, and Indigo Books. All companies on the boycott list either manufacture products in Israel or sell Israeli products overseas.

Concern over the legality of this campaign was raised by UWindsor’s Jewish Students Association (JSA) in an official statement posted to their Facebook page which said the campaign “uses the language of social justice and human rights in order to deceive people of good conscience.”

The statement also said that a referendum “will do nothing to further peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and serves only to drive students on this campus further apart.”

Rob Crawford, president of UWSA, said they are waiting to hear back from lawyers to find out if they can legally hold the referendum. The lawyer will determine if the BDS campaign violates human rights.

If the BDS referendum passes on campus, the UWSA will have to cut ties with the companies on the boycott list and conduct research to determine whether their current investments have ties to Israel.

“The very essence of the BDS campaign is an attempt to ‘blacklist’ individuals based on their place of origin,” said Michael Hershkop, president of the JSA. “There’s a huge difference between being pro-Palestinian and being anti-Israeli.”

Global criticisms of the BDS campaign are largely from Jewish groups who claim this initiative calls for the destruction of the Israeli state. Hershkop agrees.

“The BDS agenda is not peace and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians, it’s the elimination of Israel and a rejection of the two-state solution,” said Hershkop.

Mohammed Almoayad, president of the PSG, said promoting the BDS campaign is the most productive way, on campus, to help fight for Palestinian human rights.

Almoayad said that the BDS movement is strictly about ending the violence against Palestinians by economically isolating the Israeli government. To claim otherwise, Almoayad explained, is misleading and only distracts people from the reality that the Palestinian people are suffering.

“The goal of BDS is to put pressure on the Israeli government to stop criminal policies,” said Almoayad. “It’s a desperate tactic to try to get the discussion off the actual issue. The issue is what are these criminal policies and what are they doing to Palestinians?”

In a paper presented to the United Nations (UN) in April of this year, Naeem Jeenah, executive director of the Afro-Middle East Centre in Johannesburg, said, “Our activism on Palestine must respond to what Palestinians request of us.”

“What bars us from engaging normally with Israel is not you, Israeli people, but the policies of your successive governments, their violations of international law and human rights,” reads the paper.