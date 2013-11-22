Did you hear? Tanning burns, it’s more than skin deep

Last Wednesday, two fourth-year nursing students educated students, staff, and faculty at the University of Windsor about the dangers of tanning beds in a very unique way.

Travis Fauteux

News Editor

Last Wednesday, two fourth-year nursing students educated students, staff, and faculty at the University of Windsor about the dangers of tanning beds in a very unique way.

At a booth inside the Odette building, Mackenzie Bondy and Stephanie Cooper allowed others to see the way that UV radiation penetrates the skin with a special camera that compares a regular photo with an ultraviolet photo.

The photos reveal the extensive damage that UV radiation can cause—damage that, to the human eye, does not appear at all. The free photo shoot allowed students to take their photo home as a reminder of the dangers of UV radiation.

“We take a picture and it shows your face normally and then it shows damage three millimetres below the skin surface,” said Cooper. “We’re hoping the amount of shock value will help with behaviour change.”

“It’s one thing to try and talk about it and hand out pamphlets, but we thought it would be another thing to kind of show the damage that has already taken place,” said Bondy.

Cooper said the response from students was overwhelmingly positive and people were often surprised to see how much damage is not visible to the naked eye.

“One thing we noticed is that a lot of people are sort of scared to see their picture,” said Bondy. “They know it will show the sun damage. They don’t really want to see it, but they know it’s something they should be aware of.”

“What was kind of surprising was with a lot of the men, one out of thirty said they actually wear sunscreen and actually had more sun damage than women. Normally we think females are the most likely to tan, but it’s actually men who had more damage,” said Bondy.

Cooper said that another surprise was the amount of damage found on lips, recommending that people wear chapstick with a minimum of 15 SPF.

They also brought up a major misconception about the way ultraviolet radiation affects the human body.

“People … of the darker skin tones often think they don’t need sunscreen or they don’t burn so they don’t need the protection, but the truth is that the damage is still occurring,” said Cooper.

Preet Shokar, a fourth-year nursing student, said that the shock of seeing beneath the skin has changed her view of tanning.

“You always hear things about the damage, but seeing is believing and I think that this allows people to really see the damage,” said Shokar. “That’s when you actually believe it.”

“I used to tan indoors. I stopped that, but I tan out in the sun,” said Shokar. “If people really do need to tan, because as females we still want a tan, they should get a spray tan instead.”

Bondy and Cooper got involved through a clinical placement at the Canadian Cancer Society who has done the same kind of activity in the past. They were able to raise enough money, almost $900, through sponsors to buy film and rent the camera, which used to be available at a local Rexall but is no longer available to the public.

Bill 30 was passed in Ontario that makes it illegal for a person to “sell, offer for sale or provide tanning services or ultraviolet light treatments for tanning to an individual who is less than 18 years old,” but Bondy and Cooper said that university students are still at risk.

“Now I think the awareness that this is bad for us is happening, but now we need to target the group that is vulnerable, which is the university age group,” said Bondy.

“It’s never been done at the university—it’s always being done at high schools,” added Cooper. “We thought of the idea of having it at the university with the bill passing now, so we kind of had to change the focus of what they normally did.”

The two students also did a presentation at a local high school to educate senior students who will soon be turning 18 about the effects of tanning.

They hope people will think twice next time before stepping into the tanning bed.