Electile Dysfunction
Mired by controversy, complaints and allegations of corruption, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance general election roused the attention of those seeking office and students trying to cast their ballot in a democratic election.
Multiple allegations of corruption plague UWSA election
JON LIEDTKE
features editor
Mired by controversy, complaints and allegations of corruption, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance general election roused the attention of those seeking office and students trying to cast their ballot in a democratic election.
The election had been scrapped once last month due to broken policies and the previous byelection saw hundreds of students disenfranchised with no resolution.
Students voted through referendum to leave the Ontario Undergraduate Students’ Alliance and opted to used the remaining space in the former pub, the rest of which has been allocated to the Bookstore, as a new restaurant.
Unofficial results show that a total of 16,495 votes were cast for executive positions with an average of roughly 2,750 votes per position and 717 votes cast per candidate.
While elections for faculty representatives, board of directors, board of governors, senate and referendums faced little problems, one member of the electoral monitoring committee, who wished to remain anonymous, said there was issues with executive elections and the disqualification of candidates.
Disqualifications
“There have been complaints [about] executive positions, [which] have been dealt with by [chief returning officer Ebenezer Fordjour], and are going to EMC,” explained the member, adding that decisions regarding disqualifications would be made by Thursday when council votes on the election report.
Disqualified candidates include Cameron Gray running for vice-president social, Caroline Jacobson for president, Jordan Renaud for vice-president administration and Mahmoud Shahwan for vice-president university affairs.
These candidates were informed an hour before the UWSA Rock the Vote event at MYNT nightclub last Thursday that they had been disqualified; more than one explained that Fordjour chose not to include justifications for disqualification.
“No reasoning was given to me for why I was disqualified,” explained Shahwan, who received an e-mail listing broken UWSA election policy bylaws rather than explaining how the bylaws were broken. “… I was expecting to receive an email telling me exactly why it had happened.”
Appeals
Renaud, a former deputy returning officer and CRO, finds it “faulty and invalidating” to not tell disqualified candidates what they were being penalized for. “By not giving the candidates [and] withholding that information, it makes it impossible to properly appeal.”
Candidates had 48 hours following the election to submit an appeal. Election policy states submissions must be made in writing, but the matter was complicated by the fact that the election’s website stated that submissions could be made by e-mail.
Broken Policies
While the anonymous EMC member wouldn’t comment upon whether Fordjour had followed proper policies when disqualifying candidates, the member did say that “going forward, it’s certainly something that needs to be addressed in future elections.”
Polls closed last Thursday at 9 p.m. and multiple candidates have complained that Fordjour didn’t adequately address the best route to submit an appeal during the Easter weekend as the university was effectively shutdown.
At the time of publication, Fordjour has yet to post election results in a public space. While photographs of unofficial election results were uploaded to Facebook, election policy states that the results must be affixed outside of the UWSA head office.
The Lance obtained photographic evidence that the CRO had failed to post election results at the student centre 24 hours following the close of polls.
“There was no list about the candidates posted at the UWSA office before the elections,” said UWSA student administrative clerk Alicia Trepanier, who added that a list wasn’t posted during elections nor following elections.
Renaud believes that Fordjour should have better promoted the election, that the EMC should have done more to ensure that Fordjour was held accountable and adhered to bylaws, that campaign finance regulations should have been better explained to candidates and that more supervision was required by Fordjour.
“It’s my understanding that the CRO, regardless of other things, has been mostly absent from the office, [and] would respond to emails [late],” explained Renaud. “As CRO, every day and every hour is vital [and] to not respond to emails for 72 hours, that’s a problem.”
The Lance identified 28 UWSA election policies and seven UWSA general policies which may have been broken or ignored during the course of the election.
The Lance reached out to Fordjour to comment upon on the allegations of election misconduct. Fordjour deferred the questions until Thursday’s UWSA council meeting. Despite the fact that the meeting is public, a Facebook post at 10 p.m. Monday night by the CRO’s account stated that “only council will be privilege to these full details listed above, first.”
When asked a series of questions pertaining to the election, Fordjour responded that his office “has many priorities, and meeting your journalistic deadlines is not one of them.”
Mohammad Akbar, who was recently elected to the newly created vice-president external position, explained that while many policies are “up to the CRO’s discretion” that “if there’s actual rules violations, that’s something that needs to be looked at and that should be brought to council.”
Campaign Finances
A major point of contention during the election centred around campaign finances. Election policy states that executive candidates have a $300 spending limit of which up to 66 per cent can be reimbursed. Many candidates have come to The Lance saying that the policy was not enforced.
“There was no real limit on how much you could spend, just how much you could be reimbursed by the organization,” explained Brandon Baioff, who ran for vice-president finance. He said there was a “limit on the physical items that you could have.”
Multiple candidates also expressed that the CRO failed to collect or demand receipts from candidates demonstrating proof of payment and cost of campaign items.
Council voted on Feb. 14 to scrap the requirement of candidates collecting nominations from students to run in the election saying that doing so could open the door to pre-campaigning. This opened the flood gates to more candidates than in previous years.
Reimbursement for candidates- 66 per cent of $300 for executives, $200 for a campus-wide position and $100 for a segment position- combined with the influx of new candidates means that more UWSA money this year was handed out to those running for office.
Issues with voting
Multiple students reached out to The Lance explaining that they had difficulty voting and in at least one instance a part-time student was able to vote in the election, which is exclusive to full-time students.
Sarah Passingham was unable to vote in the election and received a notification on the election website saying she had voted when she had not.
“I contacted [Fordjour] who tried to fix it for me, said it was fixed, though it wasn’t when I tried it and then suggested I use another computer to vote,” explained Passingham. “By then, it was late on the 28th, so I was never actually able to vote.”
Part-time student Joey Acott attempted to vote out of curiosity and found that while he was able to cast a ballot for the majority of contests, that only two of his selections didn’t save and were rightfully not counted.
“I was shocked and just thought my friends were wrong about [part-time students being unable to vote],” said Acott. “I wouldn’t be surprised if someone messed with the system.”
Other students have come forward with allegations that they couldn’t vote and felt like they had lost their opportunity to effectively participate in the election.
Executive director of Information Technology Services Bala Kathiresan explained that his department has yet to receive a formal complaint regarding the electronic aspects of voting and that the department “needs to know the specifics” to “investigate these types of complaints.”
Hacking
Students have alleged in private to The Lance that several newly elected executive members have ties to Student Operated Computing Resources and could have had the ability to affect electoral results. SOCR is a student-funded computing resource group that offers web hosting, shell access and other technical services.
Kathiresan explained that while SOCR’s servers are located in IT Services, many other organizations and clubs have similar servers. He added that club members must identify themselves and sign into a log book before gaining access.
“I checked the log and nobody has been here since March 2, of 2013,” said Kathiresan, adding there is no overlapping of access to servers and that SOCR can access only their server.
Oversight
Outgoing vice-president administration Alyssa Atkins attempted to help with the execution of the elections but was rebuffed by both Fordjour and council.
“I came to the CRO right at the beginning of elections with a lot of ideas, [but] throughout the process he kept pushing me aside,” said Atkins.
During a Feb. 7 UWSA council meeting which saw members attempt to fire Fordjour, Atkins volunteered to take over the duties of CRO as her portfolio contains oversight of elections. “At that time, I told council that I was more than happy to take on the duty of the CRO and would have a very experienced DRO. Council chose to keep the CRO, at which point he pushed back even further … I tried to get involved.”
Atkins also noted that Fordjour repeatedly missed scheduled meetings with her without providing justification and upon asking when EMC meetings were being held she “never got straight answers. I was told that EMC meetings were private and confidential and that I wasn’t welcome at them.”
At the March 15 UWSA board meeting, Fordjour proposed a $2,000 raise for himself and a $425 raise for the DRO. The salary of the CRO is $6,000 and $2,000 for the DRO.
“He said that he had experienced a higher work load than past CROs because of all of the societies in the election that had run, and the volume of the byelection and the general election,” explained Atkins. She said the “board decided it wasn’t appropriate” but did however grant the raise to the DRO citing the fact the current salary wasn’t at par with last year’s wage.
Ken Lewenza, president of the Canadian Autoworkers’ Union, explained that preserving the integrity of elections is of the utmost importance and that “the only thing that we get in our elections are whether the election campaign [and] the candidates were ethical, and that’s hard to determine … there’s all kinds of accusations.”
“The reality is, anybody who screws around with democracy [to] predetermine an election … it’s not really democracy,” said Lewenza. “It’s supposed to be an open, transparent process and everybody is supposed to have the same access to electability as everybody else.”
UPDATE: The CRO will present the official election report on Thursday, April 4 to the UWSA council for approval. The meeting was moved Thursday from Toldo Health Education Building, room 203, at 5:30 p.m. to the UWSA council chambers, 2nd floor of the CAW Student Centre, at 4 p.m.
Unspecialized Information Back this product
This device can also be fight friendly which suggests no knife blade to
slow you down at airport security. Sony includes a long history in developing various
kinds magnetic media tape formats, like KA tapes inside mid 50s, Betacam, DDS, AIT and after this LTO magnetic tapes.
The enterprise info is fed into pricing and risk analysis data warehouse models.
Привет из Айдахо ! Я надоедает до
смерти на работе, поэтому я решил проверить вашего сайт на моем Iphone во время обеденного перерыва.
I очень нравится знания Вы присутствует здесь и не могу дождаться,
чтобы взглянуть, когда я возвращаюсь
домой. Я шоке , как быстрое ваш блог загружается на
моем сотового телефона .. я даже не используя
WiFi, только 3G .. В любом случае, очень хорошо сайт !
The kreativ dental clinic preventive dental hygiene services to general dentistry and specialty services, students and teachers of creative are committed to providing the best care in the oral health through total patient care. Total patient care is a philosophy, which means that you get a comprehensive service from initial consultation through to completion of your individual treatment. This obligation is rooted in more than a century of dedicated service to the community. Today, the most effective techniques are employed in almost three hundred state-of-the-art opera ensures comfort and quality of care. Use the links below to learn about becoming a range of oral health services at the hospital, the patient and wide. How Clinic, we believe in the inherent dignity of each individual we serve, regardless of their background, circumstances or reading skills, we believe that everyone deserves quality care culturally competent respect that meets your specific needs. With this core value in mind, we strive to provide our patients where they are to meet in the case of health literacy, this means that the communication of health information, so that all patients understand and work with patients to ensure that they the information and support needed to make good health decisions.
Welcome to the online resource for dental implants. We collected a large amount of knowledge to help you learn everything you can about the opportunities that you need to know, from the root to larger the latest mini-implants form smaller, or IDC implants known. The following pages contain information on the cost of the implants, what to expect during and after the procedure before, as well as some information about our clinic. If you or a loved one surgical considering any type of implant as an upgrade for dentures to replace missing teeth or more to ensure durable, this is to help an excellent resource to understand the process and know the doctors that this conduct implants. Cambridge was one of the pioneers in the creation of implants feel as superior, long-lasting and natural look and Options. Dental implants are replacement tooth roots that anchor a replacement tooth or crown, a spare set of teeth or a denture plate.
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a material! existing here at this weblog, thanks admin of this website.
If some one wishes to be updated with hottest technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit
this site and be up to date every day.
No body has even touched base with 3 members of the newly elected execs of the UWSA ARE ALL FAMILY! Wow well hello quorum .. So much for democracy
This is a non-issue and you know it. You’re implying so many things – for example, that families agree on every thing ALL the time. So much for democracy? The students OVERWHELMINGLY voted these candidates in. This wasn’t a coup.
I suppose the Little Red Army aka the Young Liberal family would have been okay though, right?
CRO has lots on his plate. He was right in ignoring these idiots but at the same time he did not do his job properly. So i am also pissed that he got a raise while many people did not even get to vote.
he didnt get a raise!
You’re expecting far too much of people, my friend. You’re assuming they read everything before they spew their opinion all over the place.
The Lance can’t write, but it doesn’t matter either way, because they average person doesn’t bother to do more than to read every 5th line and then complain about something that was cleared up within the article they just ‘read’.
My apologies as i seemed to read DRO as CRO. However, he did recommend a raise for himself. So, there is no need for the PETA like rhetoric bullshit. Thank you & come again.
There are numerous grammatical errors within this article – which makes it hard to read…. work on this, please.
Part 9 of the Election Policy explicitly states an expense amount for candidates. “Where the position sought is one of an Executive for the UWSA, the campaign limit shall be $300.”
Although the rules are clearly stated in the Policy, the CRO was telling people that there was no limit. The issue here is that some candidates were following strict guidelines and staying under that $300 limit, while others overtly spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars more.
Another issue regards 6.13 which states, “Any campaigning that occurs outside the Campaign Period is still subject to the penalties set out in 6.15.”
There were multiple candidates that started their online campaigns before the Campaign Period, which seemed to result in no consequences. Some of these individuals went on to be elected.
12.3 states “In the event of a security breach of the voting system, an emergency meeting of the CRO and EMC shall immediately review the issue and unanimous vote must be obtained for the election to proceed.”
Did this meeting occur? Was a vote passed to “ignore” the fact that some students were not able to vote? To me, students being unable to vote because their ‘votes had already been cast’ is a red flag that a security breach had occurred, and that someone had already voted for them without their knowledge.
That’s just a fraction of some of the bullshit that went on with this election that has seemingly been ignored by the CRO. These are not the concerns from an “article filled with conspiracy and bitter election losers” as one commenter here has suggested. These are obvious violations of the rules which should have had most of the candidates disqualified and the CRO terminated if you ask me.
What a bunch of garbage…the election division was so fair to me and honest. Either the CRO or EMC answered my questions quickly and honestly. Even though i lost, i felt this election isnt as bad as people make it.
the lance is just mad that the CRO ignored them.
Hey lance, i hope your gone next year your worthless newspaper. how about do us students a favour and talk about events on campus! i tried to get my event on the lance and u told me i need 4 weeks notice, but the elections and negativity only needs a hew hours…..
Why is the president of the CAW even commenting on UWSA elections?
Is there nowhere to find just a listing of all the positions that were up for election, the candidates that were on the ballot and the results (as unofficial as they maybe) as well as who was “disqualified” (as unofficial as this may be)?
Yes, this was in issue 35 page 3
http://issuu.com/uwindsorlance/docs/thelance-85-35
What bothers me the most:
What about the people who voted for candidates that have been disqualified? By waiting until the final hour, the CRO has thrown out THOUSANDS of votes. If the students knew 4 (what I would consider to be major runners) were off the ballot, their votes being cast elsewhere would have GREATLY changed the course of the election.
That is what everyone should be focussing on… not farfetched conspiracies… What’s democratic about tossing thousands of votes?
Every election that I’ve seen Fordjour involved in has been a mess. And he’s wrangling for a 30% raise! The man is incompetent, and milking the UWSA for cash while he does nothing. The UWSA will never have a proper election so long as he is CRO.
The UWSA Election policies are a joke and similarly, the CRO position is an abomination in how it’s selected and conducted. The next Council could do with a serious adult review of their entire election process with an eye on making it real world and realistic instead of the kindergarten evolution currently in place. Windsor has two full time/part time Elections Canada Returning Officers who would make fantastic consultants, should they ever be consulted.
How is this position selected? Where can this information be found?
The Council hires the CRO. http://www.uwsa.ca/jobs.php?action=view&job_id=9
An article filled with conspiracy and bitter election losers. Atkins was denied being “acting DRO” because of a conflict of interest, she also endorsed candidates including Renaud which seemed to be quoted a lot in this bias article. Part-time students are allowed to vote if they paid the UWSA fee in the fall semester… IT services confirmed the system was not comprised so that puts all of the “hacking” conspiracies to rest (not mentioned in this article). None of the “policies” broken gave any candiate any advantage or disadvantage. 16k people could vote because positions like FASS and BOD had 6+ positions an individual could vote for.
This is a poorly written article with no factual basis just a bunch of speculation trying to ruin the legitimacy of candidates who won fair and square. The lance is a joke of a newspaper and is not properly informing students on actual events and facts. Writing a one sided article without proof of any of the claims or explanation for there occurrence shows just that.
I think the article is reflective on the CRO and not the candidates at all.
Regardless, it is still filled with a bunch of inaccurate statements that mislead readers about the results.
How do you know they are inaccurate?
there are sooo many grammatical errors
So what do you consider a real newspaper?
How do you find this article bias specifically?
Why do you think broken policies wouldn’t give an advantage?
Lol. You don’t think students being unable to vote is a big deal? How about campaigns spending way too much fucking money.
Youre blind dude… blind. Maybe you don’t care about following the rules, but candidates and the guy in charge of the election should.
Also, 46 paragraphs and 4 interviewed losing candidates… get a grip buddy.
Youre super on the offense, scared of losing your new position?
i’m a full time student, i paid my tuition in the fall as well as for winter, and when i logged into my account to vote it said that i had already voted. so i strongly disagree that this election was “fair and square.” that is not how democracy works, one person one vote. perhaps UWSA should consider an electoral reform because as far as i’m concerned, this election deserves no legitimacy.
As a winning candidate who had one friend with the same issue, I’ve actually developed a plan to fix this:
IT services has made it clear there was no rigging or hacking. The election was not rigged, however very year going back to when online voting started there’s always been a few problems(an old president of the Social Work Student Association wasn’t able to vote since the online voting started) So it’s up to the UWSA to fix this, all we really need to do is if you cannot vote and the CRO can’t fix it, let’s create a special paper ballot system so the few students who do have consistent issues in voting can still vote and have their voice heard.
While it’s sad you and one or two other people couldn’t vote, let’s move forward and fix the problem so that no one has to deal with this again.
Ebenezer is completely incompetent and should have never been allowed to run any election. Well after all this is sorted out lets turn a new leaf and let this new council go forward with a clean slate – and hopefully they redeem the UWSA.
Thank God Priya Das didn’t win. I would have changed schools.
Why? Why everyone dislike her so?