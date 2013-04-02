ALBUM REVIEW: Pick a Piper – Pick a Piper

Weber and his cohorts, including Clint Scrivener, Angus Fraser and Dan Roberts, combine dance-music structures, a palette evocative of the natural world and heavy focus on hands-on electronics with production techniques that recall the endearing innocence of the artists who made WJLB special.

Stephen Hargreaves

MANAGING EDITOR



Pick a Piper – Pick a Piper (Mint Records)



I was listening to a YouTube uploaders’ old tape of Detroit radio station WJLB’s late-80s/early-90s program The Wizard before I stuck in Pick a Piper’s debut disc, and I may have stumbled upon why it’s such an appealing record. The organic/electronic project produced by Caribou drummer Brad Weber is, like Caribou, electronic, spacious and sonically vast. Like the early electronic rap crossover mixes that pumped boom boxes from WJLB, Pick a Piper is accessible. Weber and his cohorts, including Clint Scrivener, Angus Fraser and Dan Roberts, combine dance-music structures, a palette evocative of the natural world and heavy focus on hands-on electronics with production techniques that recall the endearing innocence of the artists who made WJLB special.

The sound is poised between the organic and the synthetic and is arguably better than Caribou’s output. As Weber is first and foremost a drummer, he approaches rhythm, percussion (both out of drum machines and at the end of drum sticks) with care. Metallic natural percussive sounds share tape with programmed analog drum machines and world music influenced ‘drum-kit’ drumming similar to Budgie’s drumming on Siouxsie Sioux’s side project The Creatures.

The track South to Polynesia sets heavy drum and bass rhythm against flute and sax in a way that you’d expect Peter Gabriel would do if he was in his heyday today; the same could be said for Zenaida.

Cover-to-cover the LP features a lovely selection of well picked synths and sequencers, well layered and produced vocals, but the album’s strength is creating a series of tracks with exciting and varied percussion that you can still dance to.