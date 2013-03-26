UWSA candidates ‘very tricky’
As University of Windsor students head to the polls today, election officials are investigating an unauthorized YouTube video by a presidential candidate featuring uncredited university-produced footage.
Allegations of plagiarism and misconduct mire general election
Natasha Marar
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
University of Windsor Students’ Alliance board member Priya Das, who is running for president in this week’s general election, uploaded a campaign video Sunday featuring clips spliced from several videos created by the school’s Public Affairs and Communications department.
Holly Ward, chief communications officer, was unaware of the video until The Lance brought it to her attention. She said Das didn’t obtain permission from her department to use the footage.
“We haven’t had many requests for (video footage), but it would be a request through our office. We certainly appreciate a credit at the end because it is footage we have produced or have paid for.”
“I’ve e-mailed her because I’m not sure she understands that’s University of Windsor footage and she needs to ask for permission before it’s used,” said Ward. “That’s the route I’d like to take, to see if we can work it out ourselves.”
“I’m trying to give her the benefit of the doubt,” added Ward. “[But] it is for a paid position that she’s going after.”
Ebenezer Fordjour, chief returning officer, said he was also unaware of Das’ video, but all campaign material, such as videos and posters, must be approved before being released.
“[The election policy] doesn’t really have anything specific in regards to [plagiarizing] … I would have to look at it on a case-per-case basis,” said Fordjour, who will be submitting the video to the Electoral Monitoring Committee for investigation.
Regarding election violations Fordjour said, “We received a couple of complaints and a couple of appeals as a result of decisions that were made. No one has been specifically disqualified.”
When asked if she is concerned the uncredited video contravenes elections policy on fairness and democracy, Das said, “That’s not up to me, right? You’d have to check the elections policy. In my opinion, I wouldn’t have uploaded it if I didn’t think it was fair to the other students.”
“The whole point of that video having so much footage of students, the university and events … was to make sure the students know that it’s not really about me, that their vote is a vote for themselves. When I hopefully get elected … it will be about the students.”
“Ebenezer, I’m sure he’s seen it, hasn’t said anything about it yet. I don’t feel there’s a problem with it so far,” said Das, who doesn’t intend on taking the video down but mentioned she’s willing to add a citation if required. “If people have a problem with me really illustrating what the university is all about, perhaps they have another problem on their mind.”
When told that an executive candidate had released a video with unreferenced footage, presidential candidate Sami Habib said, “It’s reflective on your character. … are you trying to work hard to get the position because you want that position, title or name, or are you trying to work hard to have students believe and you and have a change come to campus.”
Rob Crawford, another vying for presidency, was unaware of the online video, which has garnered over 300 views.
“Students will recognize those things and people who may not be using their own ideas, and hopefully they will make the right decision when they go out and vote,” said Crawford.
Das isn’t the only candidate using unoriginal campaign materials. Numerous candidates have described cases in which their platforms are being recycled, but most are not filing official complaints with the CRO.
Crawford said elements of his platform were lifted by others but he isn’t pursuing action. “I tried to keep my platform secret until the all candidates forum because I didn’t want people to copy my ideas.”
President candidate Caroline Jacobson doesn’t intend on submitting a complaint after she claims another candidate recited her platform “word-for-word” during a classroom talk. “We put a lot of time and effort into creating these platforms, so it’s really upsetting to have that work plagiarized.”
Jacobson said she’s adjusted her class talks schedule to do them alongside the candidate in question to discourage him.
“There’s nothing in our election policy about people using other people’s ideas,” said Mohammad Akbar, UWSA vice-president university affairs. He agreed that the practice is plagiarism, but said he wouldn’t report such acts to the CRO. “I would submit a non-academic misconduct (through the university), but that would be extreme.”
Fordjour remarked that UWSA election policies need to be revised. “Candidates are very tricky and smart at working around [election policies] in terms of its wording, so it’s kind of hard to lay the law down,” he said, “When the policies were made, social media wasn’t a very big thing so there is definitely a need for the policies to be updated.”
Plagiarizing campaign platforms is a problem that runs deep in student politics. Current UWSA president Kimberly Orr ran unsuccessfully for the vice-president administration position in 2010. It was discovered she copied text verbatim from the Facebook page of Mike Tithecott, a student candidate in Western University’s undergrad elections at the time.
“It just goes to show candidates’ knowledge about the university and the policies in the UWSA,” remarked Jacobson. “I think it’s unfortunate for the students because they are trying to elect someone based on their values … and it’s hard for students to see what they’re values are if they are plagiarizing university material.”
Crazy, for a paper that a lot of posters regard as trashy and useless you all knew how to find this article and reply quickly.
Does Priya believe that she is above all the rules? If elected,
is this the kind of behavior that students can expect from their
President? Students have the right to know what they’re voting for.
Could you explain to the students who are voting at the University of Windsor as to why you feel that
plagiarism is acceptable behaviour?
If one cannot face feasible questioning how could one be expected to face larger problems in the future? the answer one cannot.
I would like to personally thank The Lance.
People continue to argue on here saying this article is biased blah blah…
thats their own opinion. Personally, i can make my own opinions and accusations and Priya Das is wrong.Without even looking at what the Lance portrayed, she cheated she took video work that was not hers. It was not creatively done by her. Now the other candidates… Caroline Jacobson? oh no she took a song and put it in her video… But wait!! I saw Caroline in the video, knew what she stood for, what her goals were, Did Priya have that? It did not even show her once… I honestly thought Priya’s video was for high school students who could watch so they could learn and see what The University of Windsor is all about.
I find this absolutely striking……… This video has different parts from other Uwin videos and made into one video for “Priya DAS” I don’t see no Das nor what Das stands for in this entire video???. Therefore this is poor advertisement.. Priya is a communication student, many of my friends have taken the program and know and understand the content. CLEARLY.. Priya Das does not. Priya do you not pay attention to class when the professor is speaking?? are you a fourth year student who doesnt know the meaning of advertisement??. and if someone cant put together a video properly why would I want them running my school????????
I agree totally… like did her and her team sit there and think ” i really like the university of windsors ideas in there video, maybe we can use it and no one will notice”.
YES! I agree also!
Priya stole campaign material from the university that was paid for by every student via tuition fees! AND it is not creative at all….no idea the video was even about her……
said well.. very true.. this is the real picture.
Here’s one of the commerce society execs addressing concerns of cronyism on the Tim for VPFO Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/votetimgreen/posts/287963864668605
“Let’s clarify what cronyism is for those reading this that are unfamiliar with the term, or those that clearly do not understand it, like Erik over here.
“the practice of appointing friends to high-level, esp political, posts regardless of their suitability”
Setting aside the fact that we’re not appointing someone and this is a democratic process, I would expect that this would be cronyism if a) we endorsed Tim based on friendship, b) if he was unqualified for the position, or some combination of the two.
Let’s break down why neither of those are the case, and why we did endorse Tim for VP Finance.
a) As the executive team of the Odette Commerce Society, we have a duty to the students to treat this endorsement as if any other candidate had approached us because in the end, this is an endorsement on behalf of our members and we don’t take that lightly. We care about the students we represent and the future of our school. We don’t serve our duty or our goals by endorsing someone because they’re a friend. He wasn’t present at the meeting or the vote and wouldn’t have even dreamt of asking for any favorable treatment, because he’s got more integrity than that.
I take high offense to the notion that because I’m friends with Tim, I’m suddenly unable to separate myself personally from the situation and judge his merit objectively. I’d like to think I have more integrity than that and I think I’ve given no reason to assume otherwise, along with all of my fellow executives.
Now onto the objection of qualification
b) Tim’s highly qualified for the position. Unlike many of the candidates running for the position, I know that Tim’s taken multiple courses in both Finance and Accounting in his time at Odette, along with having a diploma in Accounting from St.Clair College. Furthermore, we can all attest to his ability to understand financial statements, make insights with them, understand the difference between revenues and profits, and represent the school with dignity in every opportunity he’s been given.
Does him being a present member of the Odette Commerce Society impact the situation in any meaningful way?
No, for multiple reasons. If he was our friend like you asserted earlier, and not a colleague, our decision would still stand for all of the reasons I’ve listed above. If he wasn’t qualified or had little qualification, like what was inherently asserted in the claim of cronyism, he would not have received our endorsement. His qualifications are clear and speak for themselves.
I would be happy to speak more about this in person to you or to anyone else who has questions as to why the Odette Commerce Society endorsed Tim Green for VP Finance.”
Mike, I’m sorry. You engaged in cronyism. Now shut the fuck up, we aren’t even talking about Tim here.
If Priya Das wins, i will transfer to St Clair College.
That girl is nothing but a liar.. you hear it from everyone.
meee too!! cant stand her…..
Can someone explain to me what the rules are for? Apparently, everyone was given a budget, and it’s obvious some have gone far beyond it. If nothing will be done about it, GOOD FOR THEM! I’m sorry, but why would you not get consent to use a video that cost a few grand, and not get the rights to a song if nobody’s going to do shit about it?
However, I do feel sorry for those candidates that stayed within the guidelines throughout their campaign. Because, what did it profit them? Look at Brian Khan for instance. His Facebook page is pretty lack-luster, but that might be because he didn’t have the funds to rent video hardware, or to hire someone to take pictures and Photoshop them? And, because of that, he’s sitting at 95 “likes”.
Poor guy, …if only he had known he could upload the entire Matrix trilogy and had super-imposed his face on Morpheus while “VOTE KHAN” scrolled along the bottom, without ANY repercussion!
I feel bad for those that played by the rules and got less attention because of it. It’s obvious that academic integrity is not valued here. Instead, the winner is going to be someone who cheated, lied, and plagiarized – and so soon after the suspension of the Dean of Education. …GG UW.
I actually like Brian a lot. I think he’s a genuinely good fellow and legitimately cares about the school and not his own personal gain.
That’s why I haven’t voted yet… I like him as a person, but I think Maxine would be more creative in that position.
GG WP, indeed.
I will still vote for Priya. Maybe she should also start handing out condoms to garner the votes of these sexually excited individuals that feel the need to write such useless and biased articles. Next time, please do the so called expose on all the candidates because as far as i am concerned THEY ALL BREAK THE RULES.
As far as I’m concerned, you’re ignorant.
Willfully ignoring other candidate’s copyright breaches because you find an easy target in one and sensationalizing the story is what’s IGNORANT. Next time, cover everything like you are supposed to be doing. I can compile a more thorough list of breaches about every candidate including Priya. Maybe i should be the Editor-in chief of this school publication?
For the love of fuck… using a song in a video isn’t a copyright breach, assuming the video in question isn’t bringing revenue to the uploader.
Honestly… basic youtube 101.
OR you can look it up yourself:
Canadian copyright code c-35 (fare use)
United States Code Title 17, chapter 10, section 1008 (see home recordings)
Do your homework… don’t live in ignorance.
Are you serious? t is a PAID position that every candidate is running for?
How the hell is this a “home recording” when it is being publicly brodcasted in order to win a “PAID” position?
“The only times you don’t need third party permission is if it’s public domain music; or if you’ve written, performed and recorded the material yourself”
Source: http://www.reelseo.com/copyrighted-music-in-video/#ixzz2Ol7cPEar
©ReelSEO.com, All Rights Reserved
clearly you’re not a business student…… Priya is someone that wants to be in PR… mannnn she has no idea how to deal with anything… #brutal – OKAY so everyone who is running can’t run…. at least the rest were creative unlike Priya Das.
I think that Priya shows off enough cleavage as it is; if she started handing out condoms she would look like a full-out prostitute around campus.
All I can say is WOW. Wow because of this article and wow because of the behaviour of the Presidential candidates. ALL OF THEM. Face the facts people. 1. Yes, Priya Das is in the wrong IF she did in fact ‘plagiarize’ different forms of media. 2. Most of the other candidates i.e. Caroline Jacobson are accusing one another of ‘plagiarism’ when of course candidate platforms are going to be almost identical considering the obvious problems our university is facing such as rising tuition fees and lack of a campus community 3. Campaign rules are not being followed by what appears to be most or all of the candidates. How do you separate the bad from the evil? I’m sure we could find that each candidate is doing something ‘illegal’ campaign wise if we really wanted to. I really don’s know how to even begin to describe what I feel about this election.
I have 2 words to describe this election: SHIT SHOW… and all of the candidates for President seem to be enjoying it while they sling shit at each other. I mean, using defamatory comments against an opponent is entirely expected but making accusations against someone when you are likely doing something wrong as well is not being ‘transparent’, it is being ignorant, ignorant to the fact that mud-slinging will probably backfire on you. This whole ‘transparency’ issue really bugs me too. Is it really possible for all candidates to be completely transparent? Consider this… imagine asking candidates to be ‘transparent’ on their reasonings for running for UWSA President… we will get the same old generic “I am running because I am concerned about the welfare of students on campus and in the classrooms” or ” I want to be president so I can make a difference”…. while I do not deny that some candidates genuinely want to make a difference and are concerned for students, we need to face that fact that some candidates are lacking transparency by not admitting that they are running merely for the purpose of a pretty CV.
The article is true, Priya even admits to it … but keep putting down the school newspaper.. NOW THATS CLASSY!
At this point, it’s fairly obvious that the Lance has done a poor job of covering scandal this election by focusing on Das and not reporting the entire story. I read the Lance a lot, and hate Priya, and I still think this was poor journalism, probably because it was rushed and in journalism you need an ‘angle’ for every story. You need to focus on one idea for a focused article, and here it really did come at the cost of the truth. The Lance didn’t lie, but it was at least a little biased and probably willfully ignorant of tons of other transgressions. So yeah, it deserves to be put down, because people trust it and it didn’t do a good job here.
Okay ,But at the same time the issue was made and it is clear… and Priya shouldnt win… she has caused to much hassle and has not been creative at all with the video and she shouldn’t have done that. She is someone who is always talking about how great she is and how creative and smart and talented she is… well this move shows her true colours…. thats for sure.
Seriously….. okay the school newspaper said the truth,……. everyone who knows Priya read this and was not surprised. They know what she is about….
Wondering how much Caroline Jacobson paid the Lance to write this horrific article? Priya Das has more class than these other garbage candidates.
sooo horrific, but so true.. how does Priya have class btw.. i couldnt find that anywhere? is that written in her platform under “As UWSA President, I will strive to exhibit complete transparency and integrity in my decision making”
But Priya Das is a slut….
This is not the time for Priya to be snappy and defensive. That doesn’t say much good about a candidate when he or she doesn’t know how to handle conflict well. Prove yourself to the student body professionally.
“As UWSA President, I will strive to exhibit complete transparency and integrity in my decision making” -Priya Das
Priya could you enlighten the students who are voting as to why you feel that plagiarism is an acceptable behaviour?
this article is bias and completely disregards the copyright in other candidates campaign videos as well, the use of non-original music for one is copyright infringement. Is anyone calling attention to that. NOPE. Obviously there has been a side chosen and completely loses the credibility of this article.
For a video advertisement that had little to no relevance to who Das is, what their gender for all I know, and what Das stands for, it hardly seemed worthwhile to steel video footage.
Now this person is smart… sums it all up here.
Kim Orr plagiarizes text and ends up as our president not too long after… Integrity doesn’t seem to be an issue in the uwindsor elections. Realistically, it’s one step up from a high school popularity contest. One where endorsement is based on a friendship basis, not necessarily a platform basis. This article just underlines (and even attempts to draw out) a false sense of partisanship of these elections.
Half the candidates spend welllll over 300 dollars, almost all of them steal platform items (all you have to do is look when things were updates/edited), Cameron uses negative campaigning in EVERY one of his classroom talks, Maxine uses condoms instead of policy, Caroline gets thrown off senate, posters still up, Tim Green endorses himself, almost every VPFO candidate has spending increases without showing where the money is coming from…. and none of it is mentioned.
How about every other video? Almost every single one uses music that is copyrighted and not a single one of them had that oked, all of that is just as much a plagiarism or theft.
Your a bloddy newspaper, if your going to start pointing out issues, do it properly.
What’s wrong with handing out condoms? I mean… obviously it bothers you due to your blatant sexual frustration, but I thought it was brilliant. She probably wont get my vote, but it was a great move on her behalf.
Posters up pisses me off, but I’ve seen way more than Caroline’s. Honestly, if it meant disqualification and I was the one running, I’d take other candidates posters down prior to the closing running hour and just pop them up later in the CAW.
The platform points are all wishy washy… so who cares if anyone is stealing those, but to take a speech ‘word for word’ as accused is just pathetic.
Tim endorsing himself? Uh… good for him? Isn’t that kinda his job as a candidate? lmao
There is a major issue here. The University has already been plagued with plagiarism this year (ed dean… bahahahaha). I don’t want a shitty prez who half asses her way through a term… as stealing a video would indicate.
Nice try.
Tim as a member of Commerce society endorsed himself using the Odette Commerce Society name for VPFO.
They did not endorse any other candidate… for any position. That doesnt seem fishy to you?
The Caroline comment was more in reference to her being thrown off senate, not posters. many people still have posters up.
And you didnt address any of the other people who used music and did not get permission, it is the same bloody thing
It isn’t the same bloody thing at all. Priya stole video and audio.
We can look at all the wrong committed here, or, as I’m viewing it:
She half assed her way through an important part of her campaign. Something she should have taken pride in and made it her own. If she doesn’t give enough of a shit about her own promotion, why on earth does she deserve the privilege of leading the University students?
From what I understand, Caroline was offered some political internship for the summer, which lead to her forfeiting her seat, right? (not a liberal fan, political involvement is political involvement)
Assuming I’m on the right track there, can you blame her for losing that seat? Better she go gain real experience because we all sure as shit know that the university doesn’t provide any of it’s students with that.
If you were in that position, you would have done the same. ANYONE would have… if not, they’re handicapped.
I mean… assuming it was payed internship.
Plus, summer political internship looks better on her CV than shitty councillor on a shitty council.
Caroline didn’t forfeit her seat she never told anyone she was going to do sn internship. She waltzed out and expected to be allowed to stay a senator when she came back when she had only attended two meetings the entire summer. When she got the boot she changed her story pretty quick.
I agree, handing out condoms is probably one of the best ways to promote yourself. It’s something students might actually hold on to instead of some pamphlet or card, …I’m sure she got them for cheap, if not free (considering they’re running on a budget), it has the potential to cause some controversy and get people talking about them, etc.
Besides all that though, I’m curious why nobody has brought up the fact that some of these candidates started campaigning early. For instance, Cameron has his Facebook page up around March 5, where as nobody was to start campaigning until the 18th. He had 100+ likes before the campaign even started! And, he’s not the only one.
The cheaters need to be disqualified if this university gives a shit about integrity, and make an example for the elections to come in the future.
^ I agree. We can be friends <3 @extion
Brandon Baioff for VPFO here I haven’t promised a single thing that increases spending. I’ve promised to make banking easier for clubs and societies. I’ve promised to make sure the BoD is well informed on funding decisions that they make and I’ve promised to talk to student groups effected by my decisions before I make them. In addition my platform has stayed consistent and I haven’t stolen a single idea I have more integrity than that.
Setting the record straight, don’t want to be lumped in with “almost every VPFO candidate.”
Shut up dude I’m sick of your campaign. You are incredibly more annoying than any other candidate
I was wondering when I’d finally get some negative feed back. Thanks, very well articulated dude.
For someone who wants to go to law school Priya Das can’t research or follow the rules properly….
This article is ridiculous and completely biased. A video/poster is not going to win you this election. All other candidates need to get over themselves.
How is it biased? Priya stole campaign material from the university that was paid for by every student via tuition fees.
Lol. Look up the word bias.
You’re right. Next time a news paper article on a potential offender is published, we should all complain due to the slanted nature of the reporting.
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
U of Dub mind at its brightest here
all other candidates do not cheat or plagiarize, why would I want a president who does that?
cheater in class, cheater in the sheets, cheater at the presidential podium.
Im sorry but how is this cheating? I didn’t know a video would win an entire election …. #VOTEDAS
Oh yes I want someone as my president who plagiarizes! OH and gets paid for it too…. Plagiarism is a form of cheating.. how do you not know that? did you go to school on another planet? do you even know there are other planets or do we need to explain that to you?
U of Dub mind at its brightest here, actually.
It’s sad to say that I share a campus with such clueless individuals.
Next christmas, make sure to ask Santa for a Clue.
You still believe in santa? And your calling me clueless. That’s a good one.
Nice comeback… try harder
Shush Priya, adults are talking.
How is it cheating? Everyone candidate has a budget. Going over that
budget is cheating. When you steal a video that obviously cost a few
grand to put together, and use it FOR FREE, you’re a cheater. At the
very least, you’re ignorant.
Fucking useless CRO.
You have ONE job… How can he say: “Uh.. we’re looking into it herp Derp”. Content needs to be approved before posting, no? This entire issue could be averted if only Ebzz did his one SINGLE job properly.
Plagiarism or not, at least Priya didn’t get kicked off of senate.
The CRO is incorrect. The election polices have been updated year after year by the Internal Policy Committee, including last year and the year before that with social media very much in mind. If the CRO doesn’t even know institutional policy history as well as past CRO decisions, how are candidates supposed to know? In my opinion this is a case of a terrible choice for CRO this year. Previous CROs didn’t have nearly this many issues. Look at past election reports available from the UWSA!
The policy actually wasn’t officially updated. That’s because the Internal Policy Committee and past VPAs were so incompetent they forgot to save updated copies of the policies and pass them around to incoming councils.
Don’t forget our current incompetent VPA Alyssa Atkins!
Eliot Rose! What’s up, dude?!
President Elect Caroline Jacobson? I didn’t know the election was already over. Biased article
This was an error in phrasing and has since been updated. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.
It doesn’t say that at all anywhere in the article… biased commenting more like, lol.
“President candidate Caroline Jacobson” was changed from “President elect Caroline Jacobson”. The author probably didn’t think there was a difference
that’s what the article originally said and that’s how it was published. Obviously, it was corrected later, but as per usual, The Lance fails to inform people that the article was updated and changed since originally being posted
All 4 candidates; Caroline Jacobson, Priya Das, Sami Habib, and Rob Crawford are all considered President Elect at the moment. The lance writers aren’t dumb or biased.
Yeah, the writers are biased. The term ‘president elect’ is only used AFTER the results are announced. Clearly, The Lance’s, or at the very least the author’s, bias towards Caroline is shown by this. Horrible article, poorly written and poor journalism. By only focusing on Priya, The Lance is willfully ignorant of other candidates’ misuse and copyright infringements.
Please teach the rest of these internet hoanigols how to write and research!
Maybe we should also look into the fact that there posters still up in buildings….. That’s a clear violation of the rules people. If the emc doesnt disqualify these people for cheating i would be upset. Do you think I want a cheater making decisions with my money all while getting paid?
If posters are still up they’re supposed to be removed and given to the CRO, who then fines candidates per poster. You should be more concerned that several presidential candidates overspent and had outside help in their campaign.
I’m concerned about it all just making the point that there are a lot of things going on that are wrong this year.
Posters being up is common, because people cover every building with posters people often forget a few. It’s the nature of the beast.
I wonder how much this video would have cost to have made for her.
3d renderings, video made by a local production crew that also makes adds for Chrysler… you’re looking at a conservative estimate of $15,000, easy.
Unless she contacted them and they donated it… in which case she could just easily publish the emails?