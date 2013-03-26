UWSA candidates ‘very tricky’

As University of Windsor students head to the polls today, election officials are investigating an unauthorized YouTube video by a presidential candidate featuring uncredited university-produced footage.

Allegations of plagiarism and misconduct mire general election



Natasha Marar

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF



As University of Windsor students head to the polls today, election officials are investigating an unauthorized YouTube video by a presidential candidate featuring uncredited university-produced footage.

University of Windsor Students’ Alliance board member Priya Das, who is running for president in this week’s general election, uploaded a campaign video Sunday featuring clips spliced from several videos created by the school’s Public Affairs and Communications department.

Holly Ward, chief communications officer, was unaware of the video until The Lance brought it to her attention. She said Das didn’t obtain permission from her department to use the footage.

“We haven’t had many requests for (video footage), but it would be a request through our office. We certainly appreciate a credit at the end because it is footage we have produced or have paid for.”

“I’ve e-mailed her because I’m not sure she understands that’s University of Windsor footage and she needs to ask for permission before it’s used,” said Ward. “That’s the route I’d like to take, to see if we can work it out ourselves.”

“I’m trying to give her the benefit of the doubt,” added Ward. “[But] it is for a paid position that she’s going after.”

Ebenezer Fordjour, chief returning officer, said he was also unaware of Das’ video, but all campaign material, such as videos and posters, must be approved before being released.

“[The election policy] doesn’t really have anything specific in regards to [plagiarizing] … I would have to look at it on a case-per-case basis,” said Fordjour, who will be submitting the video to the Electoral Monitoring Committee for investigation.

Regarding election violations Fordjour said, “We received a couple of complaints and a couple of appeals as a result of decisions that were made. No one has been specifically disqualified.”

When asked if she is concerned the uncredited video contravenes elections policy on fairness and democracy, Das said, “That’s not up to me, right? You’d have to check the elections policy. In my opinion, I wouldn’t have uploaded it if I didn’t think it was fair to the other students.”

“The whole point of that video having so much footage of students, the university and events … was to make sure the students know that it’s not really about me, that their vote is a vote for themselves. When I hopefully get elected … it will be about the students.”

“Ebenezer, I’m sure he’s seen it, hasn’t said anything about it yet. I don’t feel there’s a problem with it so far,” said Das, who doesn’t intend on taking the video down but mentioned she’s willing to add a citation if required. “If people have a problem with me really illustrating what the university is all about, perhaps they have another problem on their mind.”

When told that an executive candidate had released a video with unreferenced footage, presidential candidate Sami Habib said, “It’s reflective on your character. … are you trying to work hard to get the position because you want that position, title or name, or are you trying to work hard to have students believe and you and have a change come to campus.”

Rob Crawford, another vying for presidency, was unaware of the online video, which has garnered over 300 views.

“Students will recognize those things and people who may not be using their own ideas, and hopefully they will make the right decision when they go out and vote,” said Crawford.

Das isn’t the only candidate using unoriginal campaign materials. Numerous candidates have described cases in which their platforms are being recycled, but most are not filing official complaints with the CRO.

Crawford said elements of his platform were lifted by others but he isn’t pursuing action. “I tried to keep my platform secret until the all candidates forum because I didn’t want people to copy my ideas.”

President candidate Caroline Jacobson doesn’t intend on submitting a complaint after she claims another candidate recited her platform “word-for-word” during a classroom talk. “We put a lot of time and effort into creating these platforms, so it’s really upsetting to have that work plagiarized.”

Jacobson said she’s adjusted her class talks schedule to do them alongside the candidate in question to discourage him.

“There’s nothing in our election policy about people using other people’s ideas,” said Mohammad Akbar, UWSA vice-president university affairs. He agreed that the practice is plagiarism, but said he wouldn’t report such acts to the CRO. “I would submit a non-academic misconduct (through the university), but that would be extreme.”

Fordjour remarked that UWSA election policies need to be revised. “Candidates are very tricky and smart at working around [election policies] in terms of its wording, so it’s kind of hard to lay the law down,” he said, “When the policies were made, social media wasn’t a very big thing so there is definitely a need for the policies to be updated.”

Plagiarizing campaign platforms is a problem that runs deep in student politics. Current UWSA president Kimberly Orr ran unsuccessfully for the vice-president administration position in 2010. It was discovered she copied text verbatim from the Facebook page of Mike Tithecott, a student candidate in Western University’s undergrad elections at the time.

“It just goes to show candidates’ knowledge about the university and the policies in the UWSA,” remarked Jacobson. “I think it’s unfortunate for the students because they are trying to elect someone based on their values … and it’s hard for students to see what they’re values are if they are plagiarizing university material.”