University joins green network
The University of Windsor recently became an official member of an international environmental organization— a move described as a prolific achievement by the school’s environment advocate.
Environment advocate moves towards sustainability at the University of Windsor
Faiza Mirza
NEWS EDITOR
The University of Windsor recently became an official member of an international environmental organization— a move described as a prolific achievement by the school’s environment advocate.
“It is good to be a part of AASHE (Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education) because now it will be easier for us to determine where we stand compared to other Canadian institutions. Over 800 universities are a part of this organization and we all can learn immensely from each other,” said Paul Henshaw, who is also a professor of civil and environmental engineering.
In Canada, 39 universities and 21 colleges are part of AASHE. Only 10 of these institutions, however, subscribe to the association’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System. STARS is a self-reporting tool to measure sustainability performance at colleges and universities
Many Canadian universities have embraced the philosophy of sustainable campus development. Canadian AASHE members include York University, which has an extensive sustainability program comprised of waste and energy management, development of curriculum catering to environmental needs and eco-friendly architecture.
University of Ottawa, which was ranked 14th most sustainable university in the world, follows similar practises and has pioneered programs such as Muggy Mondays and EcoNetwork workshops.
On being asked how he would rate University of Windsor’s environmental progress Henshaw said, “Well, I think that we have just put our toe in the water. Other universities have showed immense commitment and I think we need to do the same as we go along the way.
Commitment will be the key to success in all our initiatives.”
Since resuming office last month, Henshaw has provided counselling to environmental engineering students and on-campus groups ranging from young activists of the Bike Share Advocacy Group to the students of the Visual Arts and Built Environment program.
Henshaw organizes meetings with on-campus groups to share ideas and brainstorm together. However, he believes to make the campus more eco-friendly, participation from campus members needs to increase.
Angela Demarse, environmental co-ordinator for University of Windsor’s Ontario Public Interest Research Group, said, “Henshaw is trying to unite the environmental efforts on campus. He should help individuals formalize their environmental efforts and give student groups access to higher level staff at the university to effectively bring about change.”
Demarse also emphasized the need for better campus recycling practices in the future.
Henshaw calls himself only a facilitator and aims to empower students so that they are able to generate innovative ideas— that will be a contributive factor in the environmental development— and become future advocates.
“I would say that there is interest at the higher level — enough to fund my budget and course relief. As we go through the assessment process, widely known as STARS, we will see where the university can improve, and at that time decide whether to take the next step. What I always encourage students to do is to check AASHE’s website and see what other universities are doing. We must learn from other universities involved in similar activities and getting inspired by their ideas or replicating the same might not be a bad idea,” he added.
He is also of the view that professors and teachers have a much bigger role to play in creating awareness about environment and instigating a positive behavioural change amongst university youth.
“Faculty members should encourage students to come up with great ideas and proposals. In fact they should try to incorporate sustainability projects into their coursework. Part of my budget will be devoted to green funds and I would really like students to take advantage of this initiative, when available.”
Henshaw said that he has yet to determine the budget for the green fund but he said that the money would come from his budget as environment advocate, under the vice-president academic.
Leo Groarke, provost and vice-president academic, supported Henshaw’s statement. “Expenditures on green projects are included in a variety of different budgets. Our budgets for new buildings have all been developed in a way that is mindful of green concerns. Our expenditures on curriculum also include green projects.”
Groarke would like to see the University of Windsor become widely known for its commitment to the environment and sustainability.
“Our budget should include significant green projects in our buildings— green walls and roofs, better heating and ventilation systems— but it should also be allocated for courses and research projects which are notable for their commitment to the environment and sustainability.”
“A variety of initiatives, including research projects in the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research, the community garden project, our environmental studies programs and the environmental advocate position are leading us in the right direction.”
Henshaw hopes to devise a long-term strategy and plan of action for sustainable development before his term expires in January 2015.
Maybe this means the university will stop emptying the campus recycle bins into the garbage dumpsters instead of actually recycling… Maybe this means the university will stop going through massive amounts of paper everytime there is an election and actually start thinking about the environment…