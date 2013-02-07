UPDATE: Broken policies causes UWSA to cancel election
As if exam season wasn’t stressful enough, students will likely vote in their new representatives a month late due to council scrapping the March general election.
Updated Feb. 13, 2013
|Jon Liedtke
|Natasha Marar
|FEATURES EDITOR
|EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance had plans to run two new executive positions in the upcoming undergraduate student election; expanding its senior team from four to six.
Following a heated council meeting last Thursday, the UWSA revealed they had in fact broken policy by not finalizing the process at the Internal Policy Committee before putting a call out for nominations. IPC attempted to meet to approve the two new executive positions last Friday, but failed to reach quorum with its 16 members.
Deputy Returning Officer Jordan Renaud resigned from his position Tuesday, saying he has reason to suspect corruption and influence are hindering the election.
“The drama has just increased internally to a level that I can’t bare anymore. It’s starting to take a toil on my relationships … it’s got to a point where I said, ‘This is not worth it,’” he said.
“In the next administration there may be a place for me, but for now, it’s over.”
Mike Maher, council chair, said at last week’s council meeting. “The election has been called upon bylaws that don’t exist. So as far as I’m concerned, you don’t have an election right now. The motion (to run the new executive positions in the election) should have been ruled out of order because the bylaws weren’t in place.”
Mohammad Akbar, vice-president university affairs, said the UWSA’s lawyer “presented a viable option and council ignored it.”
In a legal statement to the UWSA, lawyer Thomas Porter, said, “… It would be presumptuous and in violation of the wording and spirit of your constitution to include new executive positions on an election ballot prior to formal approval of the bylaw that would authorize the creation of the positions.”
“Council should reconsider the matter and either amend the … decision or defer the creation of new executive positions …,” he added.
Porter suggested that if the UWSA council wants to include the two executive positions on the election ballot they should including wording that the positions are “conditional upon bylaw amendments being deliberated upon and approved in accordance with the UWSA constitution prior to the election date to allow for the creation of the new executive positions.”
Erik Pigeon, vice-president finance and operations, declared at the meeting, “We did something that is illegal. We have to right our wrongs. We have to change our timeline (for the election).”
It was also discovered by The Lance that the IPC has been functioning without a mandate, and as such, illegitimately since its membership (UWSA senators, councilors and board members) was not ratified last June, following the previous general election.
Akbar doesn’t believe the election will be rescheduled until final exams, which places current executives seeking re-election at an advantage over those who must remain focused on their studies, as most executives attend university part-time and would be able to focus more on campaigning.
During the chaotic council meeting, a motion was brought forward by a UWSA member to fire current chief returning officer Ebenezer Fordjour.
It was alleged during the meeting that Fordjour had failed to perform his job duties. UWSA president Kimberly Orr claimed that he had not read the bylaws nor his job description, which has led to numerous problems throughout the year.
The byelection was “awful,” according to Alyssa Atkins, vice-president administration. She said she often had difficulty communicating with Fordjour.
Fordjour, who was also in charge of last October’s byelection, wasn’t at the Thursday evening meeting. Members of council said it was unfair to vote to remove him from office as he wasn’t in attendance.
“I think this motion is shameful,” said Pigeon, referring to the fact that Fordjour wasn’t present.
If removed as CRO, the election duties would fall on Atkins. Pigeon took issue with this arrangement, saying she has been helping current candidates with their campaigns which demonstrates bias. “How can she also be a CRO? It seems like a conflict of interest.”
The motion to fire Fordjour was suspended after a councillor left the meeting and quorum was lost.
Council will meet again Thursday to decide Fordjour’s fate and to approve a new election schedule, which would see the nomination period reopened for Feb. 25.
This article has been edited and re-posted at least three times and it still contains numerous inaccurate and misleading statements. I would hope that students voice their discontent with the lack of journalistic integrity that this student-funded media outlet provides as loudly as they do in regards to their student government.
I am really embarrassed by the UWSA. I would love a referendum to get rid of all the executives and vote in representatives that would show a level of full student transparency and professionalism rather than this joke of a student council.
Thank you to the UWSA for wasting so much money on the Welcome Home Concert and other self-interested pursuits; your priorities are really not in the interests of the UWindsor student.
They don’t need two additional executives, they need to focus their attention on making a strong council that lacks broken policies, then they will be able to allocate the two executive positions easily among members.
Ok. Rant over.
Could Kim Orr please reveal to the public how she came to know the quotes for the outsourcing of the janitorial services before the were made public, and before Cupe had any chance to compete
Kim is by far the worst president this organization has ever seen.
Congrats on a clearly-written balanced article detailing what I imagine was some pretty heated discussion!
I was in the CAW while they were having their “meeting”… there was lots of laughter and joking and silliness going on. Clearly no one takes it seriously. I vote we stop voting. Why do we even have UWSA?
Thank you for posting. The Lance appreciates input from our campus and community readers. The story posted was an initial draft as the meeting had just ended, but your comment has been noted and is reflected in the article now. Thanks for reading!
Thanks Natasha, Jon and co. The Lance, to me and many others I know both students and not is the best it has ever been and the fact that the CBC, Star, CTV, and such steal and copy your stories is proof. When I was in first year I was embaressed by the paper, but now I am happy to how people I know is bigger and better regarded schools how good The Lance is. Keep up the good work and ignore the idiots.
*happy to ‘S’how*
I’m amazed they have tolerated their CRO this long. He is always late, never replies to emails, missing meetings. He hangs up the operation of every group that runs elections through the UWSA.
If you are going to directly quote some people, Kim Orr and Allysa Atkins you should also direct quote Moe Akbar for being the executive (only) to say it would take that long to get together and he was the one saying he would be at advantage.
Your a newspaper for fuck sakes, try to at least appear to be unbiased
shut up kim
You should also post how Allysa Atkins said at the meeting “the elections haven’t started yet and I already have favorites to win” which clearly shows she has conflict of interest.
Definitely not what Alyssa said..so if you’re going to go throwing things in quotations try to make sure they’re correct
She said that she had people she’d like some candidates to win over others and then claimed she’d be impartial if allowed to run the elections. That’s still a conflict of interest.