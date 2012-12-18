Grad talented in finding talent

A recent University of Windsor business graduate is receiving national attention and funding for her startup tech venture, accolades she credits to her time in The Next 36 entrepreneurial program.

University of Windsor and The Next 36 alumni sets high bar for 2013 cohort



Darryl Gallinger

NEWS EDITOR



Cushman was selected as one of the top 100 most powerful women in Canada this month by the Women’s Executive Network for her work with Kira Talent and her accomplishments with Students in Free Enterprise Windsor. Now known as Enactus Windsor, it’s a student-run UWindsor club that uses entrepreneurship to create positive change in the community.

Emilie Cushman, CEO of Kira Talent, founded the Toronto-based company in March with Konrad Listwan-Ciesielski.

Kira Talent offers a web service that allows employers to pre-record interview questions and send them out to job candidates, who record their timed responses through a webcam. The company promotes the ease of use of its service and promises to find talent “better and faster” by “revolutionizing the next generation of talent search.”

The company boasts investors such as Anthony Lacavera, chairman and CEO of Globalive Communications and WIND mobile service. They have secured contracts with Hong Kong University, Richard Ivey School of Business and the Rotman School of Management.

Cushman said entering The Next 36 program last year played a big role in getting her business off the ground. “Your network was unreal. You could contact any CEO in the country and they would respond in the hour because you were affiliated with The Next 36,” she said.

The national entrepreneurial program selects 36 promising undergraduate students each year and offers them up to $80,000 in seed funds, nine months of mentoring and other business, technical and legal support for their startup company.

“The network of the students who get into the program are the best and the brightest. It’s good to bounce ideas around … the network, the seed money, the mentors… it made such a difference,” said Cushman.

Fourth-year UWindsor business student Alyssa Atkins has been accepted into the program for 2013.

Claudia Hepburn, executive director and co-founder of The Next 36, recognizes Cushman’s success and is excited to see what Atkins will bring to the program.

“Emilie Cushman was a star performer in our 2012 cohort,” said Hepburn. “Her business, Kira Talent, won our outstanding award in 2012 and has a terrific track record of attracting fantastic investors. We’re really excited to see what Alyssa does this year.”

“[Cushman] has done amazing work,” said Atkins. “They’re just taking off. Everybody in this cohort wants to be the next Kira Talent.”

The Next 36 selects puts students into teams of three and challenges them to create a business that revolves around mobile technology. The program promises to push the would-be entrepreneurs to the limit.

“Our goal is to develop Canada’s next generation of great entrepreneurs because we feel that Canadian prosperity is dependent on producing really great entrepreneurs,” said Hepburn. “The United States has more of the Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerbergs and Steve Jobs … Canadian prosperity is dependent on building those great entrepreneurs: Jimmy Pattison, Paul Desmarais and Research in Motion.”

“We believe that by identifying some of the most entrepreneurial and smart undergraduates who are driven and passionate about the idea of building businesses, we can … dramatically increase their chances of building successful businesses,” Hepburn added.

For Atkins, being selected for the program is a dream come true. She was turned down when she applied for last year’s class, but she took it as a challenge and drove herself harder to secure an acceptance for the 2013 cohort. “I was ecstatic,” she said of her acceptance. “This is one of the best things happening in Canada right now … it’s helping people realize you can start a business and have it running in nine months.”

“Ideally, I’m hoping to walk away with a real business that I’ll be building with a team,” said Atkins.

Atkins and her team members are already working on an idea that will use mobile technology to tackle an industrial problem, but she is unable to disclose details at the moment.

Hepburn said most of the successful candidates are high-achieving students who also excel outside the classroom in athletics or not-for-profit initiatives, and they are often already entrepreneurial successes.

Atkins ran a window-cleaning company for three years through CollegePro. She is also president of Women in Leadership, a UWindsor club that builds up young female leaders, and vice-president of administration of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance.

The Next 36 program is only in its third year, and most of those who have gone through the program are just graduating and starting to build their businesses. Hepburn explained that students who go through the program don’t always stick with the business they developed during the program, but usually develop new entrepreneurships, both for-profit and not-for-profit.