Sage advice: Helping you suffer the season in style
Dear Lance, I have a new boyfriend. He’s the nicest and I’m so happy to be dating him, but I don’t think my parents will think that. See, he happens to be covered in tattoos and piercings.
Sara Howie
ARTS EDITOR
Dear Lance,
I have a new boyfriend. He’s the nicest and I’m so happy to be dating him, but I don’t think my parents will think that. See, he happens to be covered in tattoos and piercings. My family is super conservative and I know this won’t fly, which is the worst, because I think that if my family actually gave him a chance, they would love him! Help me!
-Heartbroken over the holidays
Dear Heartbroken,
I am all about people being themselves, but I get your situation. I am going to say that maybe you ask your significant other just this once to tone it down.
First, tell your SO about your family, and that you really care about them, but you’re worried about what everyone else is going to think of his appearance. Odds are, if your SO cares, he’s going to get it and understand where you’re coming from.
Then, talk about what he’ll wear when he meets your family. It’s the winter, so long sleeves aren’t out of the ordinary, plus they cover up whatever crazy roaring dragon sleeve they may have. The key is to tone it down, not to make this person look completely different from real life. If his person dresses super punk, ask them to wear their combat boots and lots of black, but maybe leave the hardcore band patch-covered jean jacket at home. If this person has 10 facial piercings, ask them to wear five. You want to give your family a taste of what this person is like without overloading them.
Try and see if you can introduce this person to just your parents before they meet the extended family; it will be less stressful for everyone; especially your SO. Soon your family will get how awesome this person is, pleather commando jacket or not. Good luck!
Dear Lance,
So at my last friend Christmas party, I drank a little too much and said something I regretted. Specifically, I called an acquaintance of mine (read: sworn enemy) an “insufferable floozy” (read: I would tell you what I actually said but then you couldn’t publish it in the paper). So I still kind of hate this person but I regret saying these things and I don’t know how to take them back. How can I fix this?
-Regretfully Sober
Hey Regretful,
What you have to do won’t be pleasant. It’s time to suck up your feelings and bury them in a faraway land because you’re about to be really nice to this person.
Text/Facebook/carrier pigeon them a message about seeing them in person; somewhere public, where things can’t get out of hand. The key is to keep this meeting as short as possible while still being sincere.
Meet up with this person, buy the coffee (your treat, in to-go cups so you aren’t stuck there) and assess the situation. This person could have been really drunk too and forgot what happened.
Tell them that you’re sorry. Be honest, and don’t use the phrase “I’m sorry, but” because that is not an apology, that is a slap in the face. Then, explain why you did it. Tell this person that you hope they can remain cordial, tell them you need to go to class, and get the eff out of there. Pat yourself on the back for being the mature adult in that situation. If s/he still can’t get over what you said, that’s on them and not you. And keep away from the booze next time.
Dear Lance,
I always try to enjoy the holidays but it’s hard sometimes because I have this super annoying cousin. She is constantly one-upping me whenever my family asks about how I’m doing. If I got a scholarship, she got one that’s worth more money. If I am dating this great new person, her significant other is way better and owns an estate in Cuba or something. It’s ridiculous. I know it shouldn’t upset me, but it totally does. What do I do to keep her from getting under my skin?
-Frustrated
Dear Frustrated,
We’ve all been there, and it sucks, especially around Christmas where you’re just catching up with family and trying to have a good time.
Your cousin could be doing this because she’s really competitive or insecure. She could be self-centred and need the conversation to revolve around her, or maybe, she’s a little jealous and wishes she could accomplish the things you do.
So next time your cousin one-ups you, breathe first and think about the reasons why she could be saying that. Then, ask her about whatever menial and obviously-not-as-important-as-you-thing she’s talking about. Humour her, and then say something like, “That’s awesome! I was kind of telling Uncle Ralph about my championship swim meet, mind if I finish my story?” Say something friendly but firm. Odds are, your cousin will shut her trap. If she says something malicious, don’t bite. Leave and get punch if you need to.
You can’t pick your family, so you just need to let it roll off your back, and you’ll be a better person for it.
Or just get super drunk off of eggnog (if you are over the age of 19). Then it will take a lot more than her annoying one-upping to get you angry.
