ALBUM REVIEW: Andre Williams and The Sadies – Night and Day

Micaela Muldoon

LANCE WRITER



Andre Williams and The Sadies – Night and Day



Ten-piece band The Sadies and musical guest Andre Williams have great musical chemistry. In the style of old, bluesy, country rock— keyboards, spunky guitar, sizzling harmonica and all— they have crafted an engaging, head-nodding record.

Andre Williams’ deep, rumbling voice, while unorthodox, is one of the most standout parts of the music. His work on the album sounds more like talking and growling than singing. The songs are backed and highlighted by female, ghostly-sounding vocals— definitely a stark contrast to Williams’ vocals. There is also boiling lead guitar work that is modest enough not to take over an entire song, but rather blend in and speak up at the same time. The harmonica, while not often taken seriously, is played with a mean, irresistible passion whenever it is featured.

“Your Old Lady” has movie-soundtrack potential. Interestingly, instead of following a typical, expected chord progression, it deviates just when it seems to be walking the path of the standard blues song. Lyrics and music are very catchy in “I’ll Do Most Anything for Your Love.” The guitar and harmonica really shine in “Bored,” adding a lot of flavor and energy.

Overall, Andre Williams and The Sadies record is unique, reminiscent and talent-filled.