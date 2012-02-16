Missing UWindsor student located

Adeola Mustapha speaks with Windsor Police officers in the university’s CAW Student Centre Wednesday morning, after learning she is the subject of a missing persons alert • photo Caroline Jacobson



UWindsor student surprised by missing persons report



Natasha Marar

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF



Windsor Police Service have confirmed that a woman at the University of Windsor yesterday morning is indeed a missing UWindsor student.

A woman fitting the description of first-year political science student Adeola Mustapha was seen talking to Campus Community Police and Windsor Police Service officers in the university’s CAW Student Centre around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to UWindsor student Caroline Jacobson.

Mike MacKinnon, director of Campus Police Services, confirmed Thursday that Mustapha had in fact contacted police. While he could not release specific details, he said, she had been staying with friends and was unaware Windsor Police had issued a missing persons alert.

Windsor Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Corey said a missing persons alert was issued on Feb. 7. The 19-year-old student, originally from Anitoch, Calif., was reported missing by her landlord earlier this month.

• with files from Gord Bacon and Stephen Hargreaves.