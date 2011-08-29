Extreme Makeover: UWindsor edition

Renovations give the University of Windsor a new look

By Rahul Radhakrishnan

NEWS EDITOR

Several on-campus renovation and maintenance projects are nearing completion, and more are underway, giving the campus a facelift and improving working conditions for staff and students.

The CAW Student Centre, Dillon Hall, Chrysler Tower and Vanier Hall are undergoing $17 million in renovations. The money is issued through the university’s Deferred Maintenance Fund, which was approved by the Board of Governors in 2010 for use over a three- to four-year period.

The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance

Board of Directors approved $150,000 in renovations to the CAW Student Centre over the summer. The quiet study room on the second floor has received new floors, lighting and furniture for student use.

“It’s definitely a great upgrade from what it was previously,” said Meera Vara, a senior year biochemistry student who spends a lot of time at the university’s quiet study areas. “Any renovations are a great investment, as long as it has a positive effect on students.”

A major renovation in the CAW Student Centre includes the installation of a new multi-faith prayer space from Cody Hall. It will be located in the former Used Bookstore, which is being moved to a room adjoining the Lance’s offices.

The new prayer room is the result of a strategic partnership between the University of Windsor and the University of Windsor’s Student Alliance. Both parties contributed $75,000 each for renovations to the prayer space, which includes includes modifications to neighbouring restrooms for students who want to prepare themselves for prayer.

UWSA president André Capaldi said the new student administration is devoted to providing an exceptional space for students to collaborate and network with one another.

“I think it’s important that [student] spaces are beautiful, as they represent the university,” said Capaldi. “We want to make sure we do everything we can to find the best experience for our students.”

Other improvements in the centre include new furnishings for the information desk on the main floor. The UWSA Council Chambers, Clubs Room, Board Room, Womyn’s Centre and the Lance offices are also receiving new flooring and a fresh coat of paint.

The renovations in the CAW Student Centre will wrap up for the first week of classes.

Around campus, Danny Castellan, manager, projects and construction for Facility Services, said restoration projects at Dillon Hall includes work on the building envelope, stone copulas, parapet and roof, repointed bricks and walls and stonework on the roof and parapet.

The tower structure atop Dillion Hall is also receiving attention. “We restored the spire to avoid detrimental effects,” Castellan added.

The renovations in Dillon Hall alone will cost approximately $2 million over two years.

The second floor of Laurier Hall is being converted into the new office of the International Student Centre and will be completed by this October.

Cody Hall, which housed the International Student Centre, and the old Drama Building will be demolished between May and August 2012.

Vanier Hall received new ceilings, lighting and changes in the basement lobby, and the front steps of Chrysler Hall are being repaired after water leaks caused damage to the building’s basement.

Landscaping and waterproofing of service tunnels is being done between Leddy Library and the Faculty of Law Building.

Castellan explained that the first phase of the Centre for Engineering Innovation construction is complete, and phase two is on budget. The building is slated for completion by July 2012.

Toronto-based firm, CS&P Architects, were recently hired by the university to redesign the interiors of the the Windsor Star and Windsor Armouries buildings downtown.

The downtown buildings are being retrofitted for future use by music, visual arts and social work students. The university’s Board of Governors are expected to approve these projects this fall.

“It’s too early to say right now since it’s currently in its preliminary stages, but the intent is to complete the projects as early as possible,” said Castellan.